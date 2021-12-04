Kevin Mancera and his drawings from the Book of Restlessness – Art and Theater – Culture

It can still move. His legs, from the knees down, have no muscles or skin. Man, or what remains of him, is half skull and half undead; one half of its body is a set of golden bones, and the other is a piece of blue meat in a state of decomposition. Her eyes are wide open and her capillaries are burst. His left arm is a long sad bone, and his hand grasps a rib from the open chest with a gesture of astonishment and endless grief. The drawing is accompanied by a phrase: ‘Harbinger of death’.

“Sometimes we forget that we are all going to die,” he says. Kevin Mancera-, but inside we are hardly bones ”. The 43 drawings of ‘From the same species’, his exhibition at the Nine eighty gallery (diagonal 68 nº 12-42), are a journey to anguish and to the deepest restlessness.

There are old bodies that hardly produce pity and disdain; bird men and wolf men and women who make love or indulge in maternal comfort; there are lapidary phrases and the line of one of the most brilliant artists of his generation.

Photo: courtesy of the artist

Mancera has lived in Amsterdam for a few years; on his departure trip he put in his suitcase the Book of Restlessness, from Fernando Pessoa, one of the literary heights of the last century. The book became his company. Mancera went through the diary of one of Pessoa’s heteronyms until he was exhausted: Bernardo Soares, a disbelieving office worker who watches from his loneliness the decadence of the world.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Kevin was reunited with his words and saw with different eyes the lucidity of Soares, or Pessoa, and understood that they were an omen of what we were experiencing. And he decided to start a dialogue with him. He did not make illustrations or reproduce scenes; He didn’t even draw Pessoa, perhaps one of the most portrayed writers everywhere, among other reasons, because he always saw Soares, and not Pessoa, with his mustache and top hat, on the pages of the book.

***

The Book of Restlessness produces an indescribable discomfort in the stomach; Each part of Soares’ diary delivers such definitive sentences that it is disconsolating to look around and have to accept – with the resignation of a poor Christian martyr – the life that touched us. His words are embedded in a word that is rarely used: the soul.

Photo: courtesy of the artist

The day I saw Mancera’s exhibition, I felt that discomfort firsthand; I still did not know that the drawings came from Pessoa’s work, but each image spoke of a decadence and sadness that entered my eyes and produced a feeling associated with another word that, in this case, does not exist in Spanish: saudade. There was a cool bit of pessimism in every figure. And it wasn’t obvious. Kevin’s drawings present surreal nightmares: there is, for example, an unclassifiable eight-legged creature – with a human face – that holds three decapitated heads; all three have the face of the beast, their own face.

The second time I saw the exhibition – the first was at the opening – I was able to soak up the work more and learn about its origin. And the figure of Pessoa –or Bernardo Soares– became more and more visible.

Mancera confesses that when he decided to start this dialogue, he set himself the goal of not thinking too much. His book was full of underlined passages. He would take some and start to draw. And the drawings, somehow, were not only drenched in Pessoa’s restlessness, but also in the anguish of the first days of the quarantine due to covid-19. In the street there was a landscape of death. The eerie creature, the human spider drawing, has a fragment that reads: “Something like a memory of my future death shakes me from within.”

***

The exhibition insistently repeats several anthropomorphic figures; especially wolves and birds. Mancera maintains that the wolf was a common figure in his work, but that it once again entered the pages of Bernardo soares, saw everything clearer. The pandemic asked us, or demanded, a new encounter with nature. The planet was launching a furious claim at us for running over it. “Soares doubts humanity and the idea of ​​civilization,” says Kevin. And he quoted me a part of memory that I had to look for in the book:

Photo: courtesy of the artist

“… Humanity, being a mere biological idea, and meaning no more than the human animal species, was no more worthy of adoration than any other animal species. This cult of Humanity, with its rites of Freedom and Equality, always seemed to me a revival of the ancient cults, where animals were like gods, or the gods had animal heads ”.

Mancera’s drawings are visceral. His characters are human enough to be gods, and because they are so human, with their bodies full of hairs, wrinkles and imperfections, they cause us so much uneasiness. Their finished bodies are incapable of making love despite the fact that the entire show has an exacerbated sexuality.

Mancera seems to tell us that we are doomed; but that certainty is also a fortune. In my edition of the Book of Restlessness CliffOn page 371, I came across this phrase: “Art has value because it takes us out of here.”

FERNANDO GÓMEZ ECHEVERRI

CULTURE EDITOR

@FairFair

