Keep diabetes at bay with this simple home remedy

In addition to the drugs prescribed by doctors to stop this pathology, there are natural remedies that help prevent the rise in sugar levels. You can easily get one of them in your local market. It is about lemon, more specifically, lemon juice.Although it is used by natural medicine to combat different conditions, especially respiratory or flu symptoms, a recent study has shown that it is also capable of controlling blood sugar levels in just 45 minutes after eating food.In the study, carried out by researchers at Doshisha University in Japan, scientists examined the suppressive effect of lemon juice on postprandial hyperglycemia, that is, the increase in Blood glucose after meals. To do this, they measured the increase in blood glucose after eating cooked rice in 12 healthy men and women aged 20 to 30, who were divided into three different groups. control ate 200 grams of cooked rice, while a second group received 15 grams of lemon juice prior to 200 grams of cooked rice. Finally, the third group drank 30 grams of lemon juice before rice. The lemon juice used in the experiment was diluted in 150 milliliters of water. All participants had their blood sugar levels measured at zero, 15, 30, 45, 60, 90 and 120 minutes after consumption. The results of the study, published on the scientific portal J-Stage, revealed that the The group that drank the most amounts of lemon juice had significantly lower blood glucose levels at 45 minutes, compared to the group that drank nothing. The researchers also noted that participants who drank lower amounts of lemon juice have a lower blood glucose level than those who did not drink anything, although it was not significant. It should be noted that these effects were observed when no additives, such as stevia or artificial sweeteners, were added to the lemon juice.

