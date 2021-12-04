Keanu Reeves: Matrix actor is hailed as a “true gentleman” after reappearing images in which he gives up his seat in New York

Keanu Reeves has been hailed as a “true gentleman” after a viral video surfaced of him giving up his seat on the subway.

The video was recently shared by the pop culture Instagram account Cinemonkeys, where it has garnered more than 40,000 likes.

It dates back to 2011, when a YouTube user shared the clip on the platform.

The video shows Reeves, after a decade of fame in the Matrix, sitting in the New York subway.

After observing a woman carrying a bulky handbag, he points to her seat and asks if she wants to sit down. The woman accepts the offer, at which point Reeves gets up to let her sit where he was.

Next, Reeves stands nearby, holding onto a subway pole and carrying his own bag.

The video has been viewed more than 27 million times, it is well known on the Internet. It was one of the elements brought up in a 2019 Time magazine article that analyzed Reeves’ status as “the soul mate of the Internet.”

After the clip resurfaced on Instagram, people praised the star in the comment section, celebrating her polite and low-key demeanor.

“This guy is something else,” wrote one person.

“I love it in every way,” commented another person.

“A true gentleman,” said another user.

Reeves was recently seen on Bill & Ted Face the Music and will reprise his role as Neo in an upcoming fourth Matrix movie that is expected to premiere in December 2021. He will also return as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is scheduled to premiere. planned for 2022.