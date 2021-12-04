Keanu Reeves explained why he will return to the “Matrix”

“The chosen one” will resurface in December when Keanu reeves decide to go back to following the white rabbit in “The Matrix Resurrections”, the fourth film installment of the saga created by the Wachowski sisters.

The actor will re-enter the “Matrix” in this new chapter directed alone by Lana Wachowski, presenting itself as a sequel that will not be a continuation, seeking to break the rules of the big blockbusters.

The story is shrouded in mystery and the previews released so far have been careful not to reveal anything about how “Neo” and “Trinity” (Carrie-Anne Moss) they are back after what happened in “Matrix Revolutions”, with no memory of past events.

Waiting for the answers, Reeves explained why he decided to reprise “Neo” 18 years after the last film.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly , the actor simply assured that “We had filmmakers that you wanted to say yes to”, having “material that you wanted to commit to, give everything you could”.

What is not so simple is the process of concretizing the story, with Lana revealing that Warner Bros. asked her and her sister Lilly annually if they could make a new movie, but her answer was always negative. The studio decided to advance franchise projects with screenwriter Zak Penn (The avengers) without the participation of the Wachowski sisters, who put their film work on hiatus after the disastrous reception of “Jupiter’s Ascending” in 2015.

For Lana, the death of her parents and a dear friend influenced her decision to return to the franchise. Last September, he revealed at a panel in Berlin that “I didn’t really know how to process that kind of pain (…) I hadn’t experienced it so closely“.

“I couldn’t have my mother and father, but suddenly I had ‘Neo’ and ‘Trinity’, possibly the two most important characters in my life”she stated, explaining how important it was for her to bring them back.

In this pandemic era marked by social distancing and digital communications, Lana reflected on a text sent to EW that “technology, paradoxically, has brought us closer and, at the same time, has isolated us or alienated us from others”.

“The power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality was an important part of the new narrative for ‘Matrix Resurrections’“, he assured.

Wachowski declared that “art is a mirror” and that “most will prefer to look at the surface, but there will be people like me who enjoy what is behind the mirror. I have made this film for them.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith (“Niobe”), Lambert Wilson (“The Merovingian”) and Daniel Bernhardt (“Agent Johnson”) They will also return in this new installment of the franchise, in a cast that includes Abdul-Mateen II as a “new ‘Morpheus'”, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman and Christina Ricci.

The next chapter in the saga It will be released in the US and Chile on December 22.; while the Original 1999 film will return to Chilean cinemas on December 9, also arriving at the IMAX room, preparing the ground for the next chapter of the saga.