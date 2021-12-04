Katy Perry wore a gold dress at the LuisaViaRoma X UNICEF gala

Katy Perry she knows how to stand out on stage through the costumes she chooses. This is how we have seen him since the beginning of his career when he surprised the world with his authentic personality: colorful and eccentric. Contrary to the meaning of his song ‘Hot N Cold’, his style has always been remarkably defined and the option of going unnoticed has never been considered among his appearances in front of the public.

This was demonstrated during her last presentation at the ‘Summer Gala’ by LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF, where the singer and songwriter, Katy Perry, chose a sublime dress with which he shone during the performance he made in front of the gala attendees in Capri, Italy.

Katy Perry enchanted in a Dolce & Gabbana dress

Katy Perry during the performance at the LuisaViaRoma X UNICEF gala. @luisaviaroma

The interpreter of ‘Teenage dreams’ turned into a dazzling dream with a sophisticated gold sequin dress by Dolce & Gabbana, adorned with the opulence of a white organza cape that fell from her shoulders. A fantasy come true that complemented the movement of his arms to the rhythm of his songs.

With this dress, the artist reminds us that the golden color was one of the trends seen on the catwalks of the Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture, also with signatures like Dior, Schiaparelli and Valentino inscribing under the exuberance of the metallic effect that always works during night events, and even takes on more meaning when you are the protagonist of the evening.

Katy Perry enchanted her arrival in a vintage Haute Couture dress

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

The singer had two changes during the night. First she chose a sophisticated dress vintage Haute Couture Pierre Cardin 1978, black in color, with a straight silhouette accentuated by white sleeves flared topped with black bows, matching a pair of black sandals that accompanied the choice of his look under a minimalist key. Styling accessories that Katy Perry She wore elegant jewelry that accompanied her collected hair.

This appearance precedes her first magnificent performance of the year that happened during Joe Biden’s inauguration at the Celebrating America concert, where the singer performed ‘Firework’ dressed in a pristine white ensemble from the designer, Thome Brown.