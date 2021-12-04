Katy Perry is accused of copying Tasha’s style from the Backyardigans

Katy Perry She is undoubtedly one of the most successful artists of recent years, the singer defined pop in the 2010s and of course she still resonates with new generations. Songs like California Gurls, Firework, Roar or Dark Horse are already classics.

But in social networks, a fan of the artist better known as Katycats, made a comparison of the different styles used by Tasha and Katy and in the comments the controversy broke out, Katy Perry is inspired by Tasha to develop her style.

You may also like: Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana’s fight against bulimia.

Here we can see Katy Perry in the promotional video of her perfume with the theme Unconditionally but years before, a chapter of The backyardigans with Tasha wearing the same outfit.

Everybody knows the world smash hit ‘Dark horse‘and the one who doesn’t… really lives inside a cave because it still sounds even in the department store in your city. With memorable outfits, ‘Dark Horse’ is a culture icon but… Tasha wore the Egyptian goddess outfit years before.

‘Small talk‘, a song not very well known by Katy Perry but very loved by her fans. The music video is so cute with Katy’s pet as the main character. But one of the outfits used by Perry, Tasha had already used years before.

At the 2013 American Music Awards, Katy Perry gave a performance of her song ‘Unconditionally‘, the voice was spectacular but received mixed reviews and was even accused of cultural appropriation for the Geisha outfit she donned. Although Tasha who is also American, used it years before, although it did not receive the same criticism as Perry.

Katy’s sweet pregnancy, on the Internet, was taken as a joke since the singer was pregnant for about 11 months? Or was it just that in the networks, time feels eternal when something is waiting and Perry announced the pregnancy from the first months of gestation. With different outfits Perry went out but that dress was used years before.

Katy Perry mermaid, the images broke the Internet and it is that many were waiting for the recordings of the artist who never saw light and were only in photos that moved the Katycats, although Tasha had already done it years before …

The currently viral ‘Harleys in hawaii‘, a trend on TikTok, has a motorized Katy Perry in a leather jacket, although Tasha had already used it several years before …

Katy Perry fairy? Gurl… Tasha did it first…

How about the classic Waking up in Vegas? Well this time it was the other way around since Katy used it first.