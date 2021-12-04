K18: Hailey Bieber and Khloé Kardashian’s favorite hair product arrives in Chile

“My favorite hair product right now is called K18,” confessed supermodel Hailey Bieber, in an interview for an American media outlet in August this year.

However, it was not the only one. Khloé Kardashian had also referred to the restorative ability of K18 through her social media, saying that this product had saved her hair, bringing him back to life.

But, What is K18 Hair and why are celebrities obsessed with this range?

The K18 product line mixes science and biotechnology, applied to hair care. In just 4 minutes, K18 reverses hair damage from chemical treatments, bleaching, color and heat.

But more than a miracle product, K18 is pure science.

How does it work?

When hair undergoes a chemical process or bleaching, the polypeptide chains break down.

For this reason, its creators spent a decade in a biosciences laboratory, studying the amino acid sequences that make up the keratin genome, managing to develop a patented molecular advance: the K18Peptide ™.

This peptide has been clinically shown to integrate with polypeptide chains (keratin chains), making hair recognize it as a natural building block.With a single in-salon treatment, hair regains 91% of its initial strength and 94% of its initial elasticity.

K18 arrives in Chile and opens its stand at Salón Look

K18 is leading the hair care revolution and has thus been awarded and recognized around the world.

During the most important beauty and aesthetic professional fair in Latin America, Salón Look, K18 Hair will be celebrating its arrival in our country with a special stand. Different activities will be held there; among them, demonstrations, talks about the product, among others.

It will also have the presence of the Makeup and Hair Colorist of the influencers Juanjo Sandoval, who together with the model Javiera Wayne and the fashion designer Valentina Valencia, will be sharing the benefits of K18 products.

With a special focus on a line of 2 professional products for beauty salons, Professional Molecular Repair Mask and Professional Molecular Hair Mist and a treatment to do at home, Leave In Molecular Repair Hair Mask; K18 sets out to win over all hair care fans with a long-lasting, avant-garde solution.

