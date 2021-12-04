Journalist apologizes for racist comment about William Tesillo in Liga MX

Raúl Pérez apologized to William Tesillo for commenting during the live broadcast of the Tigres vs. Lion

On the night of Wednesday, December 1, they clashed Tigres UANL and León in the first leg semifinal of the Liga MX 2021 opening tournament. The Monterrey team prevailed at home with a score of 2-1 in the felines duel, defeating the Colombian central defender’s club William Tesillo.

It drew attention that During the television broadcast of the TUDN channel, there was a racist insult from the journalist Raúl Pérez against Tesillo, exactly at minute 48 of the commitment, after the central Barranquilla received a ball inside the area of ​​the visiting team.

Pérez’s comment was the subject of criticism on Twitter after the fragment of the match was broadcast in which the communicator said that the marks for the blows received were not going to be seen:

The bruises are not going to be seen, but William Tesillo must already have many on his body

The audience of the meeting interpreted that the TUDN sports journalist hinted that the skin color of the 31-year-old Colombian was going to camouflage the trail of the balls and impacts with other players.

Due to this controversy, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 2, Raúl Pérez had to go out to clarify what happened through a press release. In the letter he apologized for the comment and apologized to the footballer’s family and his teammates:

To William Tesillo, his family, his teammates, and everyone I may have offended with a comment during yesterday’s broadcast, I offer a sincere apology. Throughout my 31-year career I have behaved with absolute professionalism, dedication and respect for this sport that we love and must continue to be exemplary for all. I acknowledge my carelessness and reiterate my heartfelt apology. William, to you and your family my deepest respect. Raul Perez

Statement from Raúl Pérez on the attack on William Tesillo / (Twitter: @raul_perez_)

Faced with Pérez’s clarification that his comment was totally misinterpreted, his colleagues sent messages of support and solidarity. The misunderstanding was spread by Marco Cancino, Jorge Pietrasanta and Pablo Villa, experts in sports journalism.

My very dear Raúl, Those of us who know you know of your great human quality, education and professionalism. In addition, your ability and passion have made you one of the best storytellers in the history of our country. I send you a hug with all my respect and support – @Paco_Villa_

The best storyteller in this country! I also know his great quality as a person! Huge Raúl! – @J_Pietra

Raulinho! Those of us who know you know of your quality as a human being. That one that cannot be questioned, you have an impeccable track record! Strong and supportive hug! – @MarcoCancino

The feline duel ended 2-1 with scores by Florian Thauvin (90 ′) and Carlos González (90 + 5 ′), while for León Jean Meneses scored the first goal of the match at minute 57. Below, the summary of the best actions in the first leg of the semifinal:

The second leg will be played this Saturday, December 4 at León’s home and in Colombia it will be seen on the Claro Sports channel at 10:00 pm

In the other semifinalist bracket, Pumas UNAM and Atlas will contest the second leg on December 5. From there the second best team of the semester will come out.

