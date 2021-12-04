Johnny Depp fights for his career and Amber Heard in crisis for ‘Aquaman’

As long as the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard keep going, they both try to save their respective careers at Hollywod. The actor’s fans have gone to great lengths to get Amber fired from the new ‘Aquaman’ movie. However, their claims have not been taken into account until now.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fight for their place in Hollywood

Johnny Depp’s followers have been promoting a campaign for Amber to be replaced in the DC universe for several months., after the actor was fired from Disney in his role as Pirates of the Caribbean.

Nevertheless the producer of Aquaman and the lost kingdom denied that this was a possibility, regardless of the criticism from the fans.

“We cannot just react to fan pressure, we have to do what is best for the film. We feel like if James Wan and Jason Momoa were going to be there, then Amber Heard should be there as well. “

Last November, Amber Heard spoke about the protests against her in an interview with EW. The famous said it was about rumors and paid campaignsIn addition, they did not have an impact on the casting decisions, since they were not based on reality.

Amber Heard and Depp today

This week, Amber went out for a walk with her daughter Oonagh in London. This is one of the few occasions that the famous woman has been seen next to her baby, whom she received through a surrogate mother last April.

Amber’s decision to turn to a surrogate mother came after learning that she would not be able to give birth to her own child. due to fertility problems.

For his part, Johnny Depp returned to the red carpets at the Deauville Film Festival in France., where he presented his film City of lies.

The actor was happy to return to movie events and took a moment to chat with his fans and thank them for their support.

