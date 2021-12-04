JLo and the jeans with which he conquered Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, or JLo as the musical queen is known, is also an American actress, singer, dancer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, businesswoman, television producer, choreographer, and perfumer. If not little, she is also the mother of twins to Maximilian and Emme, a product of the relationship she had with Marc Anthony.

Another of the relationships for which Jennifer is known worldwide is the one she had with Ben Affleck, with whom she recently starred in a new chapter. After giving himself a second chance after being in a relationship for almost 20 years, and taking time again, now the American actor has shown that he is a fan of jeans and more, if he wears them JLo.

They enjoy many moments together dressed up, sometimes he, sometimes she, sometimes both, with this timeless, unique garment always worn with a touch of glamor. The relationship they have today is an excuse to approach these tight jeans, the favorites of the Bronx diva, and analyze them to see their potential and how she presumed it as a weapon of seduction before which the actor fell at her feet. Of course there is more than one reason for the rebirth of the couple and the physical is surely in the background

Jennifer Lopez she radiates beauty and is more sensual than ever. The outfit was completed with a jacket with sparkling applique stones and flowers of different satin genres handcrafted and seen on the exclusive catwalks of Milan Fashion Week. Silver-tone sandals gave the final touch of glam to the look.

Jlo and Ben Affleck arrived together at the Venice Film Festival 2021. (Free Press Photo: Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP).

The style was reminiscent of the patched jeans she wore in the middle of a courtship with Ben affleckBack in the 2000s. Apparently, the message came through loud and clear. Fashion is a message, they say, and the details say much more than meets the eye.