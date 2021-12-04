Jennifer Aniston looks more elegant than ever in a pencil skirt

Recently actress Jennifer Aniston surprised his followers -through social networks- by the premiere of the second season of the television program ‘The Morning Show’ from Apple TV + in which he shares a screen with his colleague, Reese witherspoon. She did it with an autumn style composed of a tank top (although with a high neck), a pencil skirt and some stilettos. A look in which we see different shades of gray, an ideal shade for the next season.

Also businesswoman Jennifer Aniston will be the perfect inspiration for the next office look of the fashion prescribers who wish to position themselves as the best dressed with the return to work. On this occasion, the actress has opted for wardrobe basics that any lover of the business style.

How to combine a pencil skirt according to Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston has the perfect office look Original photography: @jenniferaniston

If there is an actress who constantly tries to use her voice to launch messages related to female empowerment that is Jennifer Aniston and the truth is that he does not stop doing it, either, through his clothing. He marked different generations giving life to Rachel green on ‘Friends’, one of the most acclaimed television series in history, and, over the years, it has managed to rise as a benchmark for many other women.

The girls who feel identified with the minimal style will want to have in their dressing room the outfit that they have defended Jennifer Aniston on set. The pencil skirt It is a classic that does not go out of style and will become an essential for this autumn / winter season 2021. The creative director has combined a plaid model with a tank top (and high neck) in gray and heels in a similar tone. As experts will already know, this piece of clothing has emerged as the star garment – throughout its history – of many movie stars and public figures in the industry.

The origins of the pencil skirt as we know it today are found, in part, it is said, among the 1954 designs of Christian dior. Straight lines, emphasis on the waist and the ability to lengthen the legs of those who wore it, always focusing attention on the waist. Even so, not all the credit can be attributed to said designer, since so much Lauren bacall What Christopher Balenciaga They also influenced the revolution that would later cause the pencil skirt.

A garment that revolutionized the 50s and 60s thanks to iconic legends such as Grace kelly, Sophia Loren or Audrey hepburn, among others, and that currently takes over the looks -both daytime and nocturnal- of countless women.