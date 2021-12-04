Jennifer Aniston has missed the 2021 Emmys for a reason

The best memes of the Emmy 2021.

Jennifer Aniston has skipped the Emmy 2021, to the sadness of his followers. The awards, which are in their 73rd edition, have been held this year with many restrictions (the number of guests, for example, has been 500 people, when they are usually 2,300 and instead of being held inside, they have been held outside from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles) and even so, the actress has decided not to attend.

Jen is having a very top year: in addition to being playing it with the series ‘The Morning Show’, she was nominated for ‘Friends: The Reunion’, so one of the wishes of her fans was to see with what ‘lookazo’ she would appear in the Red carpet. But these have had to stay with the desire. The reason? She explained it herself on Jimmy Kimmel’s show: “No, I’m not going. I think our producer, Ben Winston, ‘guilty’ that all of ‘the meeting’ went ahead, he will attend.”

During these months, Jennifer has been skipping events in the ‘Holywoodian’ sphere due to the pandemic. As he has said, he prefers to get away from the big events and wait for everything to calm down: “The mere fact of being here, for me is a big step, I am going little by little,” he explained in the program.

The actress was one of the great protagonists of last year’s edition (do you remember that she put out a fire?), Let’s hope that next year the situation will be different and we can enjoy her wonderful presence.

