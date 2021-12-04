JC Chávez jogs; thanks to discipline and vitamin C for not having covid symptoms

In a video posted on the social network Tiktok, the former champion can be seen Julio Cesar Chavez running on a treadmill where he reveals that taking vitamin C daily “made him stop” to asymptomatically cope with the positive a covid that was released in days days.

“It is not because I am woolly, although you may not believe it I have made a big stop, I have not had symptoms of fever or cough … thanks to the training and my discipline I am fine,” he says in the video while jogging.

The retweets that confirm the strength of JC Chávez, despite having covid

In past days Julio Cesar Chavez tested positive for covid-19 without suffering the symptoms of the disease; However, that hasn’t stopped him from being active on social media.

This confirms that despite covid, the great champion and “Caesar of boxing” maintains a great state of health.

Proof of this is that he first posted a photograph with his eight-year-old granddaughter Julia with a message:

“May God always take care of you, I love you.”

In addition to this, he has retweeted expressions of affection such as that of the Dorados de Sinaloa soccer club, a photograph that shows a young man Julio Cesar Chavez with gloves and on guard with her little son, Julio Cesar Chavez junior.

More recently, he retweeted the poster for one of the best fights in history: Chávez vs. Meldrick Taylor, held on March 17, 1990.

“You will always be the best of all time, you fought with the one who played you,” published the account of @jcarlosmeza.

SO REAPPEARED JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ AFTER GIVING POSITIVE TO COVID-19

The Great Mexican Champion, Julio Cesar Chavez tested positive for covid-19, this was announced on Tuesday by the company that directs the work Los mandamientos de un Hombre Chingón, in which the former ex-man participates, and this Wednesday his son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. confirmed the news.

Fans expressed concern for the boxing legend’s health, however, it was reported that he is asymptomatic and is at home stable and undergoing treatment.

After being revealed to have tested positive, Julio Cesar Chavez He reappeared on his social networks, although it was not to talk about his health, but to wish his granddaughter a happy birthday.

“I want to congratulate my beautiful granddaughter Julia on her 8th birthday may God always take care of you I love you”.

In response, his followers wished him a speedy recovery after testing positive for covid.

