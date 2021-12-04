ITunes ranking in Mexico: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, December 3

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that iTunes take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Mexico:

1. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

2. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

3. Ted

The story centers on the adventures of a man who sees his childhood teddy bear come to life due to a wish he made when he was little, turning the teddy into a foul-mouthed lazy that will completely alter his life and endanger his loving relationship with his partner, due to his totally wild behavior and his behavior outside all social norms.

Four. Abominable

Yi is just another teenager in the huge city of Shanghai. One day, he meets a young yeti on the roof of his building. The supposedly “abominable” creature, which has escaped from the laboratory where it was imprisoned, is being sought throughout the city. Together with his resourceful friends Jin and Peng, Yi decides to help him escape, they name him “Everest” and the four of them embark on an epic adventure to reunite the mythical creature with his family on the highest peak in the world.

5. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. The secrets that come to light about his family and Hardin’s put their relationship and their future together in jeopardy. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep your relationship afloat, but is it really still worth it?

6. Wild land

A boxer and his manager must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected fellow traveler exposes the cracks in their relationship along the way.

7. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

8. The big Wall

15th century, China. Two mercenaries, one English and the other Spanish, arrive in China looking for the secret of the gunpowder. Along the way they have an encounter with a hideous creature; When they arrive they will realize that the Great Wall was not built to defend themselves against the Mongols, but against something much more dangerous and sinister: the creature that attacked them is not alone.

9. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

10. Raiders of the lost ark

Year 1936. Indiana Jones is a professor of archeology, willing to take dangerous adventures in order to get valuable historical relics. After an unsuccessful mission in South America, the US government entrusts him with the search for the Ark of the Covenant, where the Tablets of the Law that God gave to Moses are preserved. According to legend, whoever owns them will have absolute power, which is why the Nazis are also looking for it.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that iTunes offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What surprises will iTunes have in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.