Iran conducts unannounced air defense exercise over city where it has nuclear facilities

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Iranian air defenses fired a missile as part of an exercise on Saturday over the central city of Natanz, which is home to nuclear facilities, state television reported, after local residents reported hearing a loud noise. explosion.

The television said air defense units fired the missile to test a rapid reaction force on Natanz.

“These exercises are being carried out in a completely safe environment … and there is no cause for concern,” Army spokesman Shahin Taqikhani told television.

Iranian news agencies previously reported a large explosion in the sky over Natanz, but said there was no official explanation for the incident.

The semi-official Fars news agency quoted its reporter in the vicinity of Badroud as saying that a brief explosion accompanied by intense light was heard in the sky.

The Islamic Republic says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

Israel opposed Iran’s original 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which aimed to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions against it, as being too limited in scope and duration.

Israeli leaders have long threatened military action against Iran if they see diplomacy as a dead end to deny it nuclear weapons.

