Influencer Priscila Escoto buys Balenciaga bag and pays 60 thousand pesos in taxes for this mistake

High-cost products like the Balenciaga bag that Escoto bought have become highly valued products by consumers.

This type of luxury product shopping anecdotes are very popular content on social networks such as YouTube.

Priscila Escoto is today one of the most authoritative personalities in luxury consumption in Mexico.

The influencer Priscila Escoto has published the purchase of an exclusive balenciaga bag and the reason why he ended up paying 60 thousand pesos in taxes, an amount that by itself becomes a benchmark of the value of luxury today.

Escoto is used to showing on her social networks the various purchases she makes of all kinds of high-cost products with brands such as Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Vuitton, Dior, among others.

Due to the type of content, the young woman has been the subject of all kinds of criticism that question her lifestyle, however, it is an interesting approach to a market where luxury has become one of the most daring products for the value of communicate in this.

60 thousand pesos for a purchase error

Thinking too much about a purchase and not making the decision in time was the mistake that led Priscila Escoto to pay 60 thousand pesos in taxes, for acquiring the exclusive Balenciaga Hourglass bag.

Escoto, who has almost 2 million followers on Tiktok, revealed that he paid more than 175 thousand Mexican pesos for his bag because bringing it to Mexico had a tax cost of 60 thousand pesos, since he acquired it in the United Kingdom through of a buyer, who for the simple fact of transferring it to France (and from the Gallic country to Mexico), had to pay a tax to cross products since it is not part of the European Union.

@priscyescoto Don’t scare me ## NavidadXiaomi ## foryoupage ## parati ## pt ## trend ## viral ## fyp ## fy ## priscyescoto ## foryourpage ## balenciaga ## luxury ## bag ## designer # ♬ Luxury fashion (no vocals) – TimTaj



The label on the bag is 115 thousand pesos, only that the influencer confessed that she did not buy the accessory at this price in Farfetch, because she was undecided when it was at that cost.

When he finally decided to buy it, it was no longer in stock because it was seen in Kim Kardashian when she attended the Met Gala, so consumers swept the product both in online stores and in boutiques of the brand in Mexico and France , where your buyer is located.

Luxury content

Luxury product purchases have become an interesting segment of content on social networks, where influencers such as Camila Guiribitey have promoted a significant number of stories related to the acquisition of high-cost products, with all kinds of brands.

This has invariably popularized the reproduction of related content and made this habit of consumers a tremendously important aspect for the consumer, either when they have the opportunity to purchase a product of this type or to understand how a segment unfolds where they are seen. labels with really high prices.

Now read: