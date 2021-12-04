indigenous peoples must decide on the Amazon

Millennium Digital

Actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio launched himself in favor of the protests and petitions of indigenous peoples of the Amazon of Ecuador, since the president of that country, Guillermo Lasso, has plans to extract from Petroleum and mining activity, which the inhabitants reject and seek not to be carried out.

It is because of that DiCaprio, before his more than 19.4 million followers on Twitter, invited his followers to sign a letter-petition from the organization Amazon Frontlines, which makes a call in which indigenous peoples are the ones who must choose about the future of their land.

“Indigenous peoples must decide the future of the Amazon. Sign the letter today to @CorteConstEcu, demanding that indigenous peoples have the last word on what happens in their ancestral rainforest territories“, wrote.

Indigenous peoples should decide the future of the Amazon. Sign the letter today to @CorteConstEcu, demanding that Indigenous peoples have the final say over what happens in their ancestral rainforest territories. https://t.co/BjmecpoEh5 – Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 14, 2021

The letter basically explains the situation, where they expand that the president Lasso plans to extract 500 thousand barrels of crude from Amazonian soils every day, this with the main purpose of rapidly expand the mining industry in the area.

To sign the petition, you have to enter the organization’s website, where they ask for information such as names, surnames, an email address and the country you are from.

Leonardo DiCaprio, an environmental figure in Hollywood

It is not a secret that the protagonist of Titanic make calls like this, well last November 2, Leonardo DiCaprio appeared at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, as part of the third day of the international conference.

The 46-year-old actor visited the Carbon Garden Space by Kew Science, an exhibition in the main conference center that aims to highlight the role that can be play plants in providing solutions to climate change, according to reports.

A spokesperson said the actor “seemed to enjoy seeing the wonderful display of plants and messages about nature-based solutions to climate change that the Kew exhibit shows.”

