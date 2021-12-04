In which Liga MX clubs would Óscar Jiménez fit in?

The Eagles of America, in the process of Stove Soccer, incorporate, on the one hand, names of possible reinforcements and, on the other, players from the squad of Santiago Solari who could continue their professional careers, starting in 2022, away from the facilities of the Coapa. Among them, the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez.

His case sounds quite logical and, in fact, it is not the first time that he has found himself in this position of saying goodbye to the cast. cream bluesince it only adds minutes on the field of play to your personal stat, each time you Guillermo Ochoa is summoned by Gerardo Martino for the commitments that the Selection of Mexico.

Therefore, rumors of a possible departure from Oscar Jimenez from the Eagles of America in the actual Stove Soccer post Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX and already in the countdown of Clausura 2022 Tournament, they began to grow more and more. Even, at least three alternatives of members of the first division already appear.

The one who stings in point is Santos Laguna, equipment with which, by the way, the Millonets they would be in communication by Fernando Gorriarán, Matheus Doria and Diego Valdés (At least that is how different media points out). Apparently, the warriors would soon suffer the departure of Carlos Acevedo, so the substitute for Memo appears as an option.

And further back, they also sound, in order, the White Roosters of Querétaro from the Uruguayan strategist Leonardo Ramos and, one step below, the Deportivo Toluca helmsman Ignacio Ambriz, sets that, these days, are immersed in the market with a full search for goalkeepers for the coming year.