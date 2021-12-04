“If it is observed in a hospital that all are objectors to euthanasia, the why will be investigated” | Society

It has been almost six months since the euthanasia law came into force in Spain and the first aid benefits for dying have already been processed. Catalonia is one of the communities that has received the most requests, says Albert Tuca (Barcelona, ​​64 years old), president of the Commission for Guarantees and Evaluation of the euthanasia law in this autonomy. He does not give figures, but assures that more than he expected. Neither a flood, qualifies.

The assistance circuit rolls with more agility and the professionals are getting stronger in the operation of the law, says Tuca, although “at different speeds” between the communities. Madrid and Andalusia approved their guarantee commissions a few weeks ago, the essential body to land the law because it has the last word in the validation of applications.

Question. Does the postal code also weigh again for this feature?

Answer. Probably yes, but it would be speculation on my part, because I have no objective reasons to explain why in some areas it goes faster than in others. In any case, at this moment the guidelines are in place and the spirit of the community health departments is to give an agile, effective and safe response to all the people who request help to die.

P. How many requests have been processed in Catalonia?

R. I can not say it. It is not an airtight or mysterious or dark attitude. Quite the opposite. An agreement has been reached not to speak of numbers until there is enough casuistry to make a public evaluation in a calm and calm way. We have a duty to preserve the privacy of the individual process and also of the social process. It is a situation where there are divergent positions and at this moment it was not convenient to have voices saying that there are too many or too few.

P. In this time that the law has been in force, what you are seeing is what you expected?

R. We were in unfamiliar territory. It is a personal impression, but I would say that there have been more than I expected. Initially, what one thinks is that there are many people who in the last months knowing the law were waiting for it to come into force to request it. But, that first wave has passed and there is an intense rhythm. I can’t say the number, but it’s an intense pace. It is not an exaggeration, but it is not little either. At least in Catalonia. It will not be an anecdotal situation, but we are not at the level of Belgium or the Netherlands [en este país fueron el 4,1% de las muertes, 7.000 casos].

P. How are healthcare professionals responding?

R. I have two pieces of information: from my healthcare environment and from the guarantee commission. Of the first, no difficulties, all the facilities, interest and commitment. And in the commission I only have information on people who have requested help to die and have a careful and easy process. I am not aware of any cases where there have been problems or barriers.

P. Can it pass as the abortion law that the level of objection endangers the provision of the service within the public network?

R. I do not think so. The law is armed on this. Conscientious objection is not admitted as a collective, nor is a cascade objection allowed. If it is observed in a hospital that all people are objectors, the why will be investigated. A center cannot declare itself an objector and neither can a professional society. Nor can they hint at it.

P. What does it mean to be investigated?

R. It is not a police investigation. It is taking an interest and seeing what is happening. It may be the result of chance, but it would be very striking if in a hospital center 100% declared themselves to be an objector. Simply, the investigation is to ask, it is not a persecution nor does it have a civil responsibility.

P. The Bioethics Committee of Spain did raise in a report the possibility of making an institutional objection.

R. The Bioethics Committee of Spain is not binding and it seems to me, moreover, very risky on its part. Bioethics, by definition, must be secular, global, social, possible and pluralistic. Thinking that a bioethics committee says that a group or a health resource can declare itself an objector goes against all these principles, no matter how much the bioethics committee may be. It would be very rare for 100% to declare themselves an objector. That is not ethically admissible, although, perhaps, it is legally.

Another thing is that a health organization can disassociate itself from public health care because it has a conscientious objection to a provision that must include the portfolio of services. I don’t go in or out here. But the law says that it is not optional: it is a citizen’s right and all public services have a duty to include it in their portfolio of services. Anyone who aspires to provide a public health service must include it.

P. Social entities denounced the lack of training and information for professionals. Was the medical profession ready to take this leap?

R. I think so, but like any other procedure, it requires a minimum of education and training. The fundamental problem lies in a very guaranteeing issue, which is a very rigorous administrative documentation, with very tight deadlines and mandatory monitoring, and this changes the agendas of professionals in a radical way. On the other hand, there is the training on the deliberative process, doctors are very used to assessing the facts, the factual reality, the disease, the expectations in the treatment … and not so much to weigh the value that people give to what they receive. It is already happening to assess the intensity of suffering.

P. The law left many unknowns, such as dealing with the cases of people with mental health problems. How do you know if this desire to help you die is not conditioned by the disease?

R. Mental health is a pending issue. Many times the origin of the request to advance death is the disease itself, not the consequences of the disease. They are people who do not have functional impairment or other symptoms, but simply, and nothing less, than not wanting to continue living. That is a very intense subject of discussion that we have to learn to address.

Euthanasia should not be understood as an alternative to suicide. There may be mental health situations where the expectations of response to treatment are zero, the impact of the disease itself causes a very high dependency and the physical and psychological suffering is very important. There the psychiatrists will help us with this. But there are other cases in which, as the reason for his illness is his desire to stop living, it is difficult to see it as a euthanasian context.

P. But how is it resolved?

R. It is not resolved. We have to work hard for this. You will probably have to make an annex, a different law. We cannot confuse one thing with the other: A psychological suffering that does not cause physical suffering or deterioration or threat of death – other than by suicide – and that is reversible with treatment, is not a euthanasic context, regardless of the autonomy of the patient. patient be that. The law, today, does not provide an answer, nor do I believe that it will respond as it is formulated. And that does not mean that in the future annexes and revisions cannot be made.

P. Another question that remained in the air is what is a serious illness or intolerable suffering to access the benefit. As measured?

R. The severe condition is measured. What is not measured is suffering, because it is subjective and individual. It is a whole life experience — physical, psychological, and existential. The value that a person places on what happens to him is difficult to assess.

P. And how do they do it?

R. Not questioning it. If a person is competent, has information about the disease and the prognosis, does not have external pressure and is capable of organizing speech in a consistent, organized and repeated way over time, we must understand that this is intensity of suffering.

P. As chairman of the commission, what has been the most difficult to address?

R. There have been problems of document management, of helping professionals … Also when an opinion is unfavorable, you feel bad and think: let’s see if I’m making a mistake. The unfavorable one gives more concern than the favorable one.

P. Can this law generate discrimination among professionals for taking one or another position?

R. I hope not. The objection decision is individual, but the call to health organizations to facilitate the work of professionals is maximum and also to preserve the right of objection. That objector doctor is conscientious for what he does as a professional, but his responsibility towards the institution and the applicant is to ensure a response to this. It does not abandon the patient.

P. Is the health system prepared to implement this standard?

R. He’s struggling, but he’s ready. Health organizations must facilitate the management of work to give priority response to the applicant because there are deadlines to meet, but they must also respond to other patients who stop being treated by giving priority to those who request euthanasia. It has to be adjusted and we are capable. The difficulty is that the health system is stressed.