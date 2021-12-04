Ibrahimovic made Manchester United lose millions

Editorial Mediotiempo

In its book ‘Adrenaline’, the forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed that he lost millions of pounds by Manchester United when in 2016 it went from PSG to the red set.

And it is that the Swede said that by announcing his signing on Instagram, advancing his hiring, he spoiled an advertising campaign in the style Hollywood that was planned and sold by five million pounds.

“I was very tired from the long negotiations, so I decided to write a post on Instagram ‘it’s time for the world to know. My next destination is Manchester United ‘“, wrote.

The followers of the Red Devils were happy, but not their representative Mino Raiola nor the Manchester board.

“He told me ‘you can’t make announcements like this if the negotiations are not defined.’ Mino Raiola wanted to kill me, but that announcement was my fault, “said the player.

“I felt like I was in quicksand and tried to do something to move forward, without thinking about the consequences. I am the one who was wrong. I apologize once again,” said Ibra, adding that he ruined “a Hollywood-style presentation.” .

The forward of the AC Milan also revealed what Ed Woodward, then vice president of Manchester United, he also called him.

“He told me that I had screwed up a £ 5 million ad stunt, who had planned a surprise campaign and a Hollywood-style special effects presentation. And I blew it all with a social media post. “

This was the start of Ibrahimovic at United, where he stayed for about a year and a half, during which time he scored 29 goals in 53 games, but also suffered a knee injury.