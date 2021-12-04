“I should not have been born”: A young woman wins a millionaire lawsuit against the doctor responsible for her physical disability with which she was born

The compensation money will be used to cover medical expenses due to the malformation that he developed.

A 20-year-old British girl, who accused her mother’s doctor of being responsible for the disability with which she was born, will receive a millionaire compensation. The High Court of London determined this Tuesday that the defendant must pay financial compensation for incorrectly advising the woman before the pregnancy, local media report.

In the complaint filed by Evie Toombes for “incorrect conception” against the doctor Philip Mitchell, the girl alleges that he is responsible for her being born with spina bifida – a malformation of the spine – by not advising her mother to take folic acid before and during the gestation period. The deficiency of this vitamin is one of the causes of this malformation, which produces motor disabilities.

The young woman assured that “she should not have been born” since, in case her mother had been aware of the possible conditions resulting from the lack of folic acid, she would have taken the supplements and delayed her pregnancy until reaching the optimal levels of this compound.

According to Caroline Toombes, Evie’s mother, the doctor told her that “it was not necessary” to consume folic acid, since it could be obtained from food, as long as she had a balanced diet.

For his part, Mitchell rejected any type of responsibility for the young woman’s disability and assured that he had cared for the woman in a professional and correct manner, as well as having advised her appropriately.

After hearing the parties, Judge Rosalind Coe ruled in favor of Evie Toombes and granted her the right to receive a millionaire compensation to cover medical expenses resulting from the treatment of her condition. The amount to be paid will be determined in the next hearings.

Despite her condition, Evie is a renowned show jumping practitioner and was even awarded the 2018 Inspiration Young Person Award, where she met Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

