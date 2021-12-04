PHOTOS | Hugh Jackman didn’t want to be an actor, and now he’s one of the best.

He is one of the most outstanding and virtuous actors in Hollywood, and he almost ends up dedicating himself to something totally different.

It is very difficult to think of a world where Hugh jackman It is not Wolverine, Gabriel Van Helsing, PT Barnum, or the tireless Charlie kentonBut, this would have happened if this talented man had decided to dedicate himself to journalism, instead of acting.

And it is that, it turns out that Hugh jackman I had no intention of seeking fame, at least not as actorbut, at the end of the day, fate prevailed and he, became one of the most sought after Hollywood.

So how did this man with no interest in acting become one of the best of all time? The story will surprise you!

Maybe you didn’t know that Jackman I had not chosen the path of acting and this time we will tell you how it was that this great showman, He left journalism, to start his way in Hollywood.

Hugh was in the last year of college, and by chance of fate, he scored on a theater courseas I needed some extra school credits.

What seemed like a procedure to cover some school demands, led Hugh to get involved in stage and musical productions, and over time it became an extremely exciting activity for him.

It might interest you:

PHOTOS | 7 reasons to love David Boreanaz to the bone.



And, when going on stage, Hugh gave himself completely, causing his talent and dedication to earn him recognition for his interventions in musicals.

What started as a school requirement became his priority, and from the theater he jumped to the cinema, an industry in which it quickly stood out and positioned its image internationally.

Jackman is one of the most complete artists, dance, sing, and even produce, and as if this were not enough, it is one of the few Hollywood actors that risk your skin with action scenes and high risk, he is without a doubt, he is a professional.

For all these reasons, many of us have a hard time believing that Hugh jackman, you have not considered dedicating yourself to acting as your main and only option.

Fortunately for all, Jackman amended the road in time, and his 52 years old, accumulate multiple nominations and awards to the best of film and television, which makes his commitment and passion evident in everything he does.