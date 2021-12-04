HSBC México puts its eye on Fintech; plan to buy, invest or partner with them in 2022

For ehe CEO of HSBC, Jorge Arce, one of the main objectives for 2022 is to grow, where technology will be one of its central points, So the bank has plans to buy, invest or partner with a Fintech next year.

According to the banker, the country offers many opportunities as there is little banking penetrationWhich does not mean that these people cannot be good potential clients, but on the contrary, the vast majority can be very good clients.

“We are working on digitizing our customer base much more, improving the experience within the bank, that it is much more intuitive, easier, transparent, that we sell what the customer needs at a fair price ”, he stated.

Jorge Arce pointed out that within this strategy They are paying attention to Fintech, in fact, every week they meet with these types of companies and they are planning alliances with some of them.

“There may be some investments, purchases or alliances with Fintech, several, in 2022, without a doubt; but we are also doing our own developments, many of the Fintech companies are dedicated to payments, we have the most powerful backbone of payments in Mexico, “he said.

In fact, he highlighted that HSBC has a local and global cash management and payment product, in which you can buy dollars, handle accounts abroad in Mexico, make payments inside and outside the country, making it the most robust .

In this sense, he commented that this type of technology and financial companies offer very specific values ​​for a bank like HSBC, therefore “there are others that we like a lot that we could consider buying or investing in them “.

And it is that, he explained, many Fintech offer things that banks cannot do so quickly or they did not know they had to be done, which have a value for their clients, which is why they are talking to these types of companies.

At the same time, the general director of the bank indicated that they seek to grow their insurance business, where they have technology that they can bring from other parts of the world and offer it to customers, advance their mortgage and auto loan business.

Mexico is in a unique situation

After the crisis caused by Covid-19 and the impact on the economy, Jorge Arce said that Mexico is in a unique situationIn fact, it is one of the countries that offers the best opportunities, despite inflation and the slowdown in 2022.

And, he said, the country has taken actions that put it in a unique situation, such as the fiscal discipline that the government has had, an element that will be positive in the future, in addition to the boost that the T-MEC will give.

“There are positives and negatives. It is one of the countries that offers the best opportunities, without a doubt, it is a democracy, we can fight, think differently, the fact that we are a democracy speaks very well of the country, that there is alternation. We also came out relatively strong fiscally, that gives the government flexibility in using resources to try to accelerate and invest in priority areas ”, he assured.

However, the banker considered that the government could have done a better job of incentivizing investment, as well as giving investors a little more certainty in certain areas for entrepreneurs. Despite this, he affirmed that Mexico is emerging from this situation “relatively robust.”

