How OnlyFans works: beyond adult content

Although the link between OnlyFans and audiovisual material for mature audiences seems to be inextricable, the British-born platform is much more than that. If you are still not familiar, we will explain what is OnlyFans beyond adult content.

OnlyFans has made efforts to remove that burden, although they have not turned out as the company would have liked. In October 2021, a measure was planned to ban explicit sexual material. The measure, which responded to requests from partners of means of payment, was finally rejected.

What is OnlyFans

Although it was founded by British entrepreneur Timothy Stokely in 2016, the popularity of OnlyFans exploded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for many users to generate revenue from the content they shared on other platforms.

OnlyFans describes itself as a “social platform” that aims to “revolutionize the bonds” between creators and fans by allowing them to “monetize their content while developing authentic relationships with their fan base.” In this way, it allows you to upload content behind a paywall, which fans can access in exchange for a monthly fee.

According to the company, since its foundation it has become the “reference platform” for more than 70 million registered users and more than 1 million creators in the world.

How OnlyFans works

Anyone can have an account for free at OnlyFans. You just need to complete the registration process or do it through your Twitter or Google profiles. When you have completed the process, you will be able to upload content and see what the rest of the users publish.

But if the idea is to generate income from the content, users must pass an identity verification process to confirm that they are over 18 years old. This includes attaching an image of the official document from the country of residence, such as a DNI or a driver’s license, as well as a selfie holding it.

Creators can upload the content they want behind the paywall, from photos, videos or text articles, and set the monthly subscription fee they deem convenient, between a minimum of $ 5 and a maximum of $ 100. OnlyFans keeps a commission of 20 percent of the profits, in exchange for which it ensures that the material cannot be shared beyond the wall, although its control mechanisms are not always entirely effective.

As a way to promote their paid subscriptions, many creators use the free version of OnlyFans to anticipate the content that fans or followers may find behind the wall.

What do subscribers get? Access to exclusive material generated by that particular creator. This detail is important: subscriptions do not provide access to all OnlyFans payment accounts, so if you are interested in more than one, you will have to pay individually for the content of each one of them.

OFTV, the OnlyFans app

In August 2021, OnlyFans launched OFTV, its first application for Android and iOS devices that excludes adult content that is available on the web platform.

OFTV is a reduced version of OnlyFans, since it only allows you to explore the free content published by creators who are already registered on the platform.

The content is grouped by categories such as fitness, sports, cooking, music and comedies, among others, as well as tabs for recently added or trending videos.

The application does not require any registration system, but if you want to subscribe to a creator’s channel, you must visit their profile in the web version.

OFTV on Android OFTV on iOS

Who (in theory) uses OnlyFans

In theory, anyone could use OnlyFans to generate income from their content, from musicians, writers, personal trainers, or chefs.

In fact, the company publishes on its official blog accounts such as Alex George, a British doctor who serves as a mental health ambassador; the American comedian Anthony O’Connell, or the British ex-boxer Tony Bellew, who markets exercise routines.

On the platform it is also possible to find the account of the singer Cardi B, who assures that she uses the platform so that her fans have access to behind-the-scenes content of her shows.

And although OnlyFans makes efforts to remove the stigma of being a platform dedicated to nudity, no one doubts that its strength is in this segment. In fact, many users use this topic as a hook to gain more subscribers, as happened with the actress Bella Thorne.

