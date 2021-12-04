High cholesterol: eating this herb helps reduce its levels

Cholesterol harshly affects a large part of the population, beyond gender or age, since it will depend on certain common habits, although logically, like all types of pathology, the more adult the person is, the more exposed they are to suffer diseases. A study carried out in recent months revealed that those subjects who suffer from high cholesterol they might find relief in a very popular and inexpensive herb such as Garlic, as it would lower LDL levels.

The high cholesterol, also known as LDL cholesterol or cholesterol bad, it can form plaques on the walls of the arteries and as a result block the flow of blood and cause serious problems that threaten the health of the heart. Although it is also fair to say that a good cholesterol level is vital for the functioning of the human body, therefore we must seek a balance between the two poles through a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

Complex diseases for humans such as obesity, or bad habits such as daily drinking alcohol or compulsive smoking can cause a high cholesterol and thus be on the lookout for more complex pictures in regards to health. Therefore, specialists recommend starting treatments to counteract the effects of cholesterol bad.

In this sense, there is an herb that can help lower the levels of high cholesterol: the Garlic. According to recent research, those who have cholesterol LDL showed a drop in their levels after consuming a clove of garlic per day for 90 days. Although the reduction percentage is minimal (9%), the results are encouraging as it can act as a supplement to treatments.

Photo: Pixabay

The scholars who integrated the research argue that the properties of garlic come from a compound called allicin, a type of antioxidant that helps prevent the cholesterol it oxidizes and turns into plaques within the arteries. And as if that were not enough, in addition to helping to reduce high cholesterol, this herb helps prevent heart disease.