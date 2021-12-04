Health worse than ever

To speak of the three years of this health administration is to speak of a collection of failures and bad decisions.

To seriously analyze the results of any health system, basic indicators of morbidity and mortality, which are common in public health in all countries, must be measured and compared. However, to be perfectly fair, having a pandemic for more than 20 months is not the best scenario to measure basic health indicators. Although this problem is surely common in all the countries of the world, that Mexico is the fourth in the world in excess of mortality attributable to the pandemic is no merit to celebrate.

I am not going to analyze each of the points that clearly have gone wrong in these three years, because I did it a few weeks ago in this same space. However, I think it is very interesting to assess the possible solutions that could be found to remedy these errors during the second half of this government. I will do it in urgent order.

1. The shortage of medicines

By now it is clear that the government is trapped. The official recognition of the shortage and the repeated handling of the issue by the chief executive and the members of his cabinet involved intensified in recent weeks. The shortage exists today and they have no way to solve it.

In his most recent statement, the President of the Republic repeated one of his favorite mantras: the distribution of medicines is comparable to distributing chips. And in this context, he decided that the best logistics to distribute chips would be to use the Armed Forces.

Just this week, the president appointed a trusted military man to take over Birmex, a government company whose goal is to manufacture and distribute vaccines. It will be responsible for the most important distribution of medical supplies purchased by any government in the world.

What is not understood is that the distribution of medical supplies is not for amateurs. It is a business based on professionals and run by large companies and the five continents, which is worth more than 810 billion dollars a year.

On the other side of the chain, the acquisition of medicines is practically already a comic opera in which actors enter and leave who are unable to acquire the supplies. In the most recent blunder, the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is being questioned for the lack of transparency with which it has handled the businesses that Mexico has given it, in addition to the lack of results.

At the risk of seeming simplistic, the solution to this problem is at hand. The problem is that it requires the acknowledgment that there was an error. We simply have to return to the consolidated purchase system mediated by the IMSS through the Compranet platform and allow the acquisition and distribution of medicines to flow as it did until the second half of 2018.

Unfortunately we are in the worst of dead ends. Even returning to this scheme, it would take about eight months, or up to a year, to regularize the supply of medicines in Mexico. The reason is very simple: manufacturers do not have the inventories to supply in short times.

It is time to make a decision. Applying a corrective, putting medications back on the shelves, or clinging to a bad decision just out of pride and foolishness.

2. Managing the pandemic

The world faces two public health problems: the arrival of the so-called fourth wave of the pandemic and the emergence of the new omicron variant. Perhaps it is time to start taking things really seriously in our country.

The pandemic must stop being a clutter in politics and become a real part of everyday life. SARS-CoV-2 is going to stay with us. It’s not going anywhere. For the next several years we will continue to live at risk of infection.

Apparently the president doesn’t want to see it that way. The longer you talk about the pandemic, the less you talk about your other projects. In this context, the important thing is not to solve the problem, but to stop talking about it. Unfortunately, being the fourth place in the world in excess of mortality and having only 50% of the population duly vaccinated, it is not that we are an example in the management of this crisis.

Vaccination must be extended immediately. First, populations of adolescents and schoolchildren. Yet these boys and girls use the Pfizer vaccine for which we only have about 18 million doses in stock, when we need 36 million. You have to go out to find them, hire them, buy them and pay for them as soon as possible.

In parallel, the vaccination booster cycle should begin starting with those over 65 years of age who will soon be 10 or 12 months after being vaccinated. Subsequently, continue with a 100% inclusive program for the administration of reinforcements to all those over 18 years of age. This is already the case in other countries, particularly in our trading partners: Canada and the United States.

We must immediately start entry controls for travelers to our country. Other nations ask their visitors to be fully vaccinated and to present proof of negative screening tests. Mexico does not. There are countries where all travelers must remain in quarantine or be detectable through an app, in order to locate them in case of contagion or contact with infected people. In Mexico, people arrive at the airport from abroad and are allowed in without further ado.

The most important part is to communicate massively that we are in a health emergency. Apparently, the objective has been that people forget, that is why we see that more and more people are not using the mask and meeting in public places and closed spaces.

3. Universality in health

Wanting to have a universal health system is probably the only good health intention of this administration. However, good intentions can fall apart when implementation is bad and, worse, when decision-making is loaded with ideology.

A universal health system is not created in one fell swoop or in a few months. It is a decision of the State that takes decades to carry out and, as in many cases, generations. Important analyzes, changes in laws and very long-term plans would have been required to have achieved the unification of the systems that would allow all Mexicans to have access to health care.

We must forget the great myth of gratuity. Such a thing does not exist even in the famous Nordic countries that the president likes to mention so much. All citizens must pay, in some way, an amount as a copayment for their health services. In this sense, the most similar model we had was that of the Seguro Popular, which was destroyed, as I have said, for purely ideological reasons.

I agree with Dr. Julio Frenk, it is not about returning the Seguro Popular, it is too late for that. However, the absurdity that was created, called Insabi, is an entity that has neither head nor feet since it was conceived with another objective: to provide “well-being” (whatever that means) to the population and, through of it, granting (what a word) health to the population. Quite a romantic idea and, once again, loaded with ideology. However, the most basic point was forgotten: what people need immediately is a medical service … and it was taken away.

A system that provides universal access to health and, I insist, not for free requires a huge budget. In the three years that we have been in this administration, the budget has not only not grown in real terms, but in some cases it has decreased or money has simply been passed from one pocket to another. Now is the time to make real decisions and allocate significant budget resources. We are talking about more than tripling the budget dedicated to medical care, not to infrastructure or maintenance of institutions. In this way, the money will be available to pay for the services of the population, during the decades necessary to unify the systems and create the holy grail of universal health coverage.

How will they achieve such a budget allocation and increase it? That is your task. The money exists, the problem is that it is being applied to other projects and other works that are not specifically medical care.

Yes, each of these solutions implies taking steps back in what has been done. Unfortunately, the decisions taken were bad and that is why we have no achievements or anything to celebrate in these three years in terms of health.

Time continues to pass and the impact on the population will be greater and greater. Now is the time for complicated, mature, well thought out, and in some cases painful steps. Sometimes this has to be done.

There are still three years left, an excellent opportunity to carry out health actions worthy of a statesman.