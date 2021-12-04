He is Ricardo, brother-in-law of “Canelo” Álvarez who poses as a model for big brands

The boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez He has become one of the most important figures in Mexico, and the fame that he has earned has also led him to be an interest outside the sports field, especially with regard to his family, such as his wife Fernanda Gomez and his children, but now the one who took relevance was his brother-in-law, Richard, who posed as a model for major brands.

Fernanda and the boxer got married in May of this year, after several years of relationship and having a daughter. The wedding was the great event of the month, as it was a celebration with all the luxuries, which was attended by important personalities from the artistic, political and sports environment.

The wife of boxer She is 24 years old, and it is known that in addition to being an influencer, she is a businesswoman, with businesses in the field of personal care and the sale of women’s clothing; Fernanda Gómez Nailbar & Boutique, a beauty center located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, also inaugurated her company.

This Friday, the also model surprised her millions of fans on Instagram by showing a story in which she showed her brother, who she said is her twin. With a photograph in which he is seen posing for a well-known publication, the boxer’s partner asked his followers to “give love” to his brother.

This is how Fernanda introduced her brother. Photo: Special

Who is Ricardo, brother-in-law of “Canelo”?

After Gomez will introduce his twin many have begun to ask who he is boxer’s brother-in-law, and although not much is known about the family of FernandaThanks to the young man’s social networks and the recent publication in which he participated, the couple’s fans have been able to discover some details of the life of Richard.

Ricardo Gomez He is originally from Guadalajara, and according to what he told Bad Hombre magazine, he is a businessman and is dedicated to sports, like his brother-in-law, but from the administration, since he has a soccer field complex.

“The motivation I use to achieve my goals is self-fulfillment, the satisfaction of following my dreams, of feeling happy with what I do and always have to be innovating,” he explained in a clip that was recorded by the publication to present the campaign #DGRealPeople from Dolce & Gabbana, with which they made themselves known “profiles in Guadalajara that make the country proud,” according to the editorial.

On your Instagram account, Richard He shares many photos from his travels and his personal life. In some of the images, he can be seen next to his brother-in-law, as in the last fight of Alvarez, which Gomez He went in the company of his partner, who introduces himself as Ari Tinajero on his social networks.

