Hamilton is called to see the commissioners in Arabia

Hamilton he will meet with the stewards one hour before the start of qualifying at the Jeddah circuit for two different incidents that took place in the third free practice.

Hamilton was initially called up for not respecting the double yellow flags that appeared 22 minutes into the session.

Stewards issued a second citation 20 minutes later for obstructing Nikita Mazepin, who was on a fast lap and found Hamilton driving slowly, forcing him to take evasive action.

UPGRADE:

Hamilton’s hearing is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. local time in Saudi Arabia.

Any sanction would be a setback for Hamilton in the F1 title fight, in the absence of two grands prix this season. Hamilton is currently eight points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

Verstappen was fined five places on the starting grid for failing to respect the double yellow flags during qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Also read:

The yellow flags in question appear to have been displayed by a car that went off track in front of Hamilton. At the time of the incident, the Mercedes driver passed the two Red Bull cars and Yuki Tsunoda. Hamilton was on a fast lap and set the record in the first sector.

Around the same time, double yellow flags with flashing lights were displayed ahead of Sergio Perez, who was behind Hamilton on the track, at Turn 8.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas passed a simple yellow flag light at the same turn, and informed the team, who told him to abort the lap.

Hamilton was involved in a couple of incidents during the session by failing to get out of the way of approaching cars, amid continuing concerns about speed differences in Jeddah between fast and slow laps.

The most notable incident was that of Mazepin, who managed to position himself to Hamilton’s right and avoid any contact after slowing down.

FIA race director Michael Masi told Haas team principal Mark Lowe during the session that he would “discuss the matter with the team directly” and that “there were no flags of any form in that sector.”

Gallery: The photos of the 3rd practice for the Saudi Arabian GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

1/fifty

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

2/fifty

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin Sparks, Haas VF-21

Nikita Mazepin Sparks, Haas VF-21

3/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

4/fifty

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

5/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

6/fifty

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

7/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

8/fifty

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

9/fifty

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

10/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

eleven/fifty

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

12/fifty

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

13/fifty

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

14/fifty

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

fifteen/fifty

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sparks come out of Esteban Ocon’s car, Alpine A521

Sparks come out of Esteban Ocon's car, Alpine A521

16/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sparks come out of Lando Norris’s car, McLaren MCL35M

Sparks come out of Lando Norris's car, McLaren MCL35M

17/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sparks come out of Lando Norris’s car, McLaren MCL35M

Sparks come out of Lando Norris's car, McLaren MCL35M

18/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sparks come out of Sergio Pérez’s car, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sparks come out of Sergio Pérez's car, Red Bull Racing RB16B

19/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

twenty/fifty

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

twenty-one/fifty

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

22/fifty

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

23/fifty

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

24/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

25/fifty

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

26/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

27/fifty

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

28/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

29/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

30/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

31/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

32/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

33/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

3. 4/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

35/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

36/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

37/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

38/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

39/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

40/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

41/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

42/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

43/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

44/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Four. Five/fifty

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

46/fifty

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

47/fifty

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

48/fifty

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

49/fifty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

fifty/fifty

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker