Hamilton is called to see the commissioners in Arabia

Hamilton he will meet with the stewards one hour before the start of qualifying at the Jeddah circuit for two different incidents that took place in the third free practice.

Hamilton was initially called up for not respecting the double yellow flags that appeared 22 minutes into the session.

Stewards issued a second citation 20 minutes later for obstructing Nikita Mazepin, who was on a fast lap and found Hamilton driving slowly, forcing him to take evasive action.

Hamilton’s hearing is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. local time in Saudi Arabia.

Any sanction would be a setback for Hamilton in the F1 title fight, in the absence of two grands prix this season. Hamilton is currently eight points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

Verstappen was fined five places on the starting grid for failing to respect the double yellow flags during qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The yellow flags in question appear to have been displayed by a car that went off track in front of Hamilton. At the time of the incident, the Mercedes driver passed the two Red Bull cars and Yuki Tsunoda. Hamilton was on a fast lap and set the record in the first sector.

Around the same time, double yellow flags with flashing lights were displayed ahead of Sergio Perez, who was behind Hamilton on the track, at Turn 8.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas passed a simple yellow flag light at the same turn, and informed the team, who told him to abort the lap.

Hamilton was involved in a couple of incidents during the session by failing to get out of the way of approaching cars, amid continuing concerns about speed differences in Jeddah between fast and slow laps.

The most notable incident was that of Mazepin, who managed to position himself to Hamilton’s right and avoid any contact after slowing down.

FIA race director Michael Masi told Haas team principal Mark Lowe during the session that he would “discuss the matter with the team directly” and that “there were no flags of any form in that sector.”

