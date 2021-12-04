Hamilton from pole position and Verstappen will start third in Arabia

Seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) will start first this Sunday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the twenty-first and the penultimate of the Formula One World Championship, that takes place in the urban circuit of Jeddah; where the championship leader, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) -with an 8-point advantage over the previous one- will start third.

Getty Images

Hamilton raised his own all-time F1 pole record to 103 by covering the 6,175 meters of the Jeddah track in one minute, 27 seconds, and 511 thousandths, 111 less than teammate Valtteri Bottas; and 142 ahead of Verstappen, who will start third, from the second row, next to the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari). The Dutchman risked butt in his last attempt and ended up crashing into the wall, losing any option to overcome the Mercedes, who took the front row.

Mexican Sergio Pérez, a Red Bull teammate of the World Cup leader, will start fifth, accompanied in the third row by Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri).

The Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren), the only one in the top ten who instead of with the medium tire will face the race with the soft one – the one used in Q2, the second of the three qualifying rounds -, will start seventh on the circuit city ​​of Jeddah, next to the other Alpha Tauri, that of the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda.

From the fifth row will do the French Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), who finished the main timed in ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Spaniards Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) were eliminated in Q2. The Asturian double world champion will start thirteenth, two places ahead of the talented Madrid driver, who lost control of his Ferrari, spun and made a great save avoiding something much worse, before losing all option in his last attempt, going long in one of the curves.

This Sunday’s race, scheduled for 50 laps -to complete a route of 308.7 kilometers-, will start at eight thirty, six thirty in the afternoon, in Spanish peninsular time (17:30 GMT).