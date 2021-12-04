Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg to star in thriller for Netflix

After acquiring the rights to the first film as director of Halle Berry (Bruised), Netflix cast the actress to co-star with Mark Wahlberg in the thriller Our Man From Jersey, who has been described as “a working-class James Bond.”

According Deadline, Berry has already signed a contract with the streaming platform to join Wahlberg on the film. The details of the plot are kept secret, but the script is the work of David Guggenheim, known for films such as Christmas Chronicles, Bad boys iii or Safe house.

The Oscar-winning actress presented her debut as a director at the last Toronto Film Festival. Bruised, directed by and starring Berry, was a critical success, and Netflix quickly snapped up the viewing rights for an eight-figure deal.

In addition to Bruised, the drama about an MMA fighter who has to balance her decadent life in the ring with her duties as the mother of a 6-year-old boy, Berry’s latest credits include John Wick 3: Parabellum and Moonfall, directed by Roland Emerich.

Wahlberg, for his part, has pending a premiere the adaptation of Uncharted along with Tom Holland.

The outlet also reports that the plan is to start filming. Our Man From Jersey in early 2022 in London.

