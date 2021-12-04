Guillermo Almada was not on Pachuca’s radar, but the opportunity arose

The president of Pachuca pointed out that the club settled with Guillermo Almada in a few days, although it was not in his plans

The president of Pachuca, Armando Martínez, affirmed that, initially, they did not have Guillermo Almada considered to occupy the technical direction of the team, but when they saw that Santos Laguna He set him free, they immediately went for him and they were fixed in two days.

Guillermo Almada leaves the technical direction of Santos. Getty Images

“Memo ‘was not on the radar, because he had a team and we are very respectful of other clubs. We had always liked his great work with Santos, because he has a very defined style of play, very marked, but the reality is that he did not it was in the plans. “

“We were advancing with other technicians, none had been closed, and suddenly this opportunity arose, Guillermo Almada is free and well, we immediately put him in the deck. We had contact with him, nothing was leaked to the media, because in reality it was only two days of negotiations, “he said in an interview with ESPN Digital.

Armando Martínez explained that they had “Zoom talks” and he loved the projectWell, he has been in Mexico for almost three years and knows Grupo Pachuca.

“We have the same values ​​and it was not difficult; we immediately clicked on the entire sports, structure and infrastructure issue, which is very important to him. We agreed because ‘Memo’ and Grupo Pachuca live football with great passion. “he added.

When asked if among what the directive asks Almada, is to offer opportunities to young homegrown players, he was quick to answer: “He knows it, because he thinks the same; we didn’t even have to ask him, it’s part of his philosophy.”

“Him, it is not that he does not respect hierarchies, but that the one who is better is the one who plays. The hierarchies must always be respected in the good sense of the word, but that is what we have always seen in him, in this time that he was with Santos “.

On the other hand, he acknowledged that the Portuguese Renato Paiva, whom some media already gave as the new helmsman of the Hidalgo, “was in the shortlist of technicians” that they analyzed, because they liked his style a lot.

“He is a very structured and prepared coach, with a profile very similar to Guillermo’s. Because Renato worked for many years and he also gives the kids an opportunity. About Ignacio Ambriz he mentioned that he was not in his orbit.

Finally, Armando Martínez reported that they have already presented Guillermo Almada to the players and next week they will do so before the media.