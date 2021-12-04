GP Saudi Arabia F1 2021: Qualy of the GP of Saudi Arabia live: Result of the F1 car race, qualifying at the moment

Q3 | 0:00 | CAN’T SEEEEEEEER. MAX VERSTAPPEN STARTS. I WAS GOING TO REMOVE HAMILTON’S POLE POSITION BUT I SHOCK AT THE EXIT OF THE LAST CURVE.

Q3 | 2:40 | Verstappen, Hamilton and Checo hit the track again at the last chance to beat times

Q3 | 5:07 | Verstappen improved Hamilton’s time to take first place with 1: 27.653. Bottas, Hamilton and Checo Prez followed.

Q3 | 6:03 | 1: 28.035, the time that Hamilton managed to position himself first, eye that the Red Bulls are coming.

Q3 | 8:11 | At Turn 8, Lewis Hamilton wanders, so he does not mark time. Bottas, for his part, dials 1: 28.143. Red Bull has a great opportunity.

START Q3

Q3 | 11:00 | The two Mercedes and the Alfa Romeo are already on the track in Jeddah, we will see when Checo and Max leave.

Q3 | 12:00 | The last part of the qualification of this Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia has begun. Hamilton, Czech, Verstappen are the first three places. We’ll see what happens and how tomorrow will turn out.

END Q2

Q2 | 0:00 | Hamilton beat Checo Prez with the best time in Q2However, the Mexican is having a great Saturday. For their part, the eliminated pilots were Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Raikkonen and Ricciardo

Q2 | 0:00 | Valtteri Bottas could be penalized for a hit with one of the Alfa Romeos.

Q2 | 0:00 | 1.27.712 … with this Hamilton takes the first place from Checo Prez. Lewis prepares to face Q3 with everything.

Q2 | 2:00 | Incident between Gasly and Sainz to be investigated after Q3

CZECH PREZ IS FLYING IN Q2

Q2 | 3:39 | 1: 27.946, the best time of the weekend is for Czech Prez.

Q2 | 4:46 | Hamilton recovers and is 115 thousandths behind Verstappen. The English dropped the Mexican to third place, although Prez comes to try to regain his position or even improve what Max did.

Q2 | 7:16 | Verstappen, but above all, Sainz had problems with the track. The Dutchman will possibly return to the pits to check the floor of his car, while Sainz did have a slight blow that will make him be eliminated in this Q2

Q2 | 8:40 | Hamilton and Ricciardo move Checo to fifth place. The Mexican is coming to improve his time.

Q2 | 11:35 | New weekend record. 1: 27.953. Verstappen drops Checo to second place and Leclerc does the same with the Mexican to leave him in third place.

Q2 | 13:39 | The two Red Bulls and the two Alpha Tauri are the first cars to set times in this Q2.

START Q2

Q2 | 15:00 | In this part of the qualy it is expected that Verstappen and Hamilton demonstrate the power of the two title contenders as you did in Practice 1.

Q1 | 0:00 | SURPRISE IN Q1. The two Aston Martin were eliminated. On the other hand, Alfa Romeo, with its two cars, are in Q2.

Little eye

Q1 | 0:00 | Q1 is over, Checo Prez has set the best time of the weekend. Being in Q2 with great pace, unlike Valtteri Bottas who reports failures in his car

Q1 | 1:28 | Czech Prez climbs to first place with 1: 28.021 making the best time of the weekend.

Q1 | 3:59 | With just under four minutes left on the Q1 clock, drivers at risk of being eliminated are Latifi, Mazepin, Stroll, Vettel and Russell.

Q1 | 5:34 | Verstappen had passed Sainz in qualifying, but Bottas arrived and displaced both the Spanish and the Dutch with a time of 1: 28.057.

Q1 | 7:18 | Carlos Sainz Jr with 1: 28.330 has placed himself at the top of the qualifier. Verstappen, Prez and Hamilton are coming after him on a warm-up lap.

Q1 | 8:28 | Be careful with what pilots are doing that nobody took into account. The two McLarens, the two Alpha Tauri and waiting for what the Ferraris will do could put Checo Prez in a predicament, who is now in tenth place.

Q1 | 9:38 | Hamilton was setting a record in all sectors, but Tsunoda took it from him in the first. However, his 1: 28.466 puts him on top.

Q1 | 12:34 | Max Verstappen, after warming up his tires, the Dutchman set a record in each sector to position himself at the top of qualifying with 1: 28.659

Q1 BEGINS!

Q1 | 16:30 | With 16:30 minutes on the clock, the two Mercedes are already on the track, while in the Paddock there is still talk of the controversy for not sanctioning Lewis Hamilton.

11:00 11 o’clock in Mexico City. Q1 begins! Some drivers are already with their cars on the track in Jeddah.

10:59 Speaking of Lewis Hamilton, the English driver is already getting into his car to start his participation in qualifying.

10:59 We confirmed that Lewis Hamilton was not penalized for blocking Nikita Mazepin. It was a failure in the system … OJITO.

10:56 So the weather conditions for tonight’s race in Saudi Arabia, gives for Mexico.

10:50 | Resolution of Hamilton’s call. There is no penalty. Bottas’s engine change will be for a used one so there is no penalty.

10:45 | We are at 15 minutes of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix… any predictions?

10:40 | Checo Prez has the opportunity to be part of a champion team Formula 1. Come on Czech, come on Red Bull!

What it takes Max Verstappen to be a champion

10:30 | We are just two races away from the end of the 2021 season … and at MARCA Claro we tell you what Checo Prez’s teammate needs, that is, Max Verstappen, to become a World Champion.

10:25 | Important news for the classification and above all, for Red Bull and Mercedes.

Hamilton, cited by commissioners for a possible breach of yellow flags. And … to Bottas car will have to change the Power Unit due to a fuel leak.

10:20 | In that same sense, what the Red Bull did in FP3 was fantastic as both cars were positioned within the Top 3. Verstappen in the lead and Checo in third place; Hamilton among them. The above gives hope for Red Bull to make a great qualifying in a few moments more.

10:15 | In the Free Practice 2 the Mercedes domain was manifested with the 1-2 by Hamilton-Bottas. Pierre Gasly, meanwhile, he took third place, while the Bulls, Verstappen and Czech, they finished in fourth and ninth place. The best for them was yet to come.

Little eye

10:10 | We are going to review what was experienced during the three training sessions. In the first practice,Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen flew over the Jeddah Circuit leaving Bottas in third position. At this point in the weekend, Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez was ranked eleventh.

Friends and friends of BRAND Claro. The moment of truth arrived after the practices in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix… it’s qualifying time! After two first training sessions dominated by Mercedes, the Red bull They seem to have woken up at just the perfect time. What will the Qualy of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix? I am Gael Gonzlez and I will have the pleasure of taking you the actions of this race. WE BEGIN.

