Gonzalo Higuaín: ‘My retirement is approaching, I hardly like football anymore’

After it transpired that Gonzalo Higuaín was considering his retirement, the Argentine forward himself confessed that he is aware that his farewell to football is getting closer, because after playing a year in MLS with Inter Miami, he says he feels happy without the pressure that exists in other soccer leagues.

“Retirement is approaching and I have other projects in mind. Soccer is a jungle and each one has to take care of their ass. My head is projected here in Miami and there’s no chance of getting back into that pressure bubble, of not being able to go out. I am calm with myself and I’m giving everything so that my family is happy, “he said in an interview with ESPN F90.

Similarly, Pipita regretted the changes that football is undergoing due to the different approaches of the coaches and the arrival of technology, for which he stated that the game is moving away from its essence, something that he doesn’t like it.

“I love soccer, I loved him and will love him always, but lately I’m liking it less see it because today technology, reduced spaces and playing two touches, took away the dribble, having 1 against 1 and all that talent is being lost, “he said.

He kept playing in memory of his mom

During the Interview, Higuaín lived a very emotional moment when remembering his mother Nancy Zacarías, who died this year after battling cancer, and confessed that he was close to retiring when he learned of the disease that his mother had, because for him soccer went to a “fifth plane”.

“She was detected the disease in the America’s Cup in the United States (2016). From there I go to Ohio to see Fede (her brother) and she tells me about it. When he told me about it, I went to Argentina and told him that until he was cured, he would not play football again.. In fact, I fought over her. And she told me: ‘If you don’t play I’m going to die sooner, because I’m not going to let you leave something that you love for me’. I kept playing for her. I was going to quit football. For me, soccer went to the fifth plane, “he said.