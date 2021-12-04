George Clooney rejects $ 35 million bill for ‘ethical principles’ – El Financiero

If there is something that money cannot buy it is to George Clooney. One of the most recognized actors and highest paid in hollywood acknowledged that it’s not something to worry about, so easily rejected a job proposal that only involved a few hours of his time in exchange for $ 35 million, all for their Ethical principles.

The businessman also gave an interview to the newspaper The Guardian in which he confessed his refusal to film an airline commercial, although the company name was reserved. “I was offered $ 35 million for a day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal (his wife) about it and we decided it wasn’t worth it. It was a country that, although it is an ally, is questionable at times, so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it.’”, He assured.

The winner of two Oscars for the films Argo and Syriana is married to Amal Alamuddin, who specializes in protecting human rights and international law with cases such as the victims of Iraq, their collaboration with the United Nations or the civil war in Syria. Parents of twins they got married in 2014 and since then the actor has said that it changed his life.

Clooney by 60 years, is in the promotion of the film The Tender Bar, that He directs and stars Ben Affleck, Daniel Ranieri and Tye Sheridan, with a story that follows the life of a Long Island boy who searches for father figures among the patrons of his uncle’s bar.

“During the last five years, the country has been involved in hatred and anger, and I have been part of them at times. He was angry and this was such a nice story. It’s such a gentle movie and I wanted to be a part of that, and I thought maybe the audience would want to be part of a gentle experience, “he said.