George Clooney confesses that Amal changed his life

“I did not want to get married or have children,” George Clooney said during an interview on the podcast. WTF with Marc Maron. The 60-year-old actor knew that getting married was not one of his priorities, much less did he think that after ’50’ he would have children. However, he has recognized that the moment he met Amal Alamuddin, 43, his life took a turn and completely improved.

In the same interview, the actor and director confessed the exact moment he wanted to marry the lawyer. “This extraordinary human being came into my life and I fell madly in love. From the moment I met her I knew that everything was going to be different, ”Clooney revealed.

George ClooneyActor and director





His love story has traveled the world. The couple met at Clooney’s Lake Como house in Italy in July 2013 where their parents were also spending a few days. A mutual friend called him saying that he was passing through the area on his way to Cannes and that he was accompanied by a friend. “Can I stop to see you and can I bring my friend?” He asked. And he only had to answer: “Of course!” In October of the same year, George invited Amal to visit him in London, where he was working and it was “a good first date,” in the actor’s words. This love story grew on September 27, 2014: they celebrated their wedding in Venice, Italy. And in 2017 the couple welcomed their first two children, twins Ella and Alexander.

Actor George Clooney and lawyer Amal Alamuddin at the People’s Postcode Lottery gala, Edinburgh. GTRES

Of course, plans to start a family would take time, and in her case, they weren’t a priority. However, it was in a moment of fulfillment and happiness to be together that George and Amal imagined that it would be “nice” to share that joy with someone else. “We had been married for a year and we were staying with a friend who had a son who was a bit ‘loud and unpleasant’. I must confess that I was a bit dazed and went out for a walk with my wife. She hadn’t thought about having children either and we hadn’t even talked about it. Suddenly, she said to me: ‘We are very lucky in life.’ I answered yes: ‘To have found us’. But she finished with this phrase: ‘It seems that luck should be shared with other people’. And of course it left me thinking for a moment, ”Clooney recalled excitedly.

George stressed that it was a matter of a second to think things through and practically between the two they made the decision to venture to the idea of ​​being parents. “I just said: ‘If you’re inside…’; and she immediately replied that ‘we should try’. It was an extremely emotional moment for me because I was convinced that being a father was not my destiny and I was comfortable with that idea, “shared the actor.

Then he changed his plans, happy to have a child with the love of his life, but he did not imagine that they were going to be twins. In Amal’s family there was a precedent, so they could have been on notice, but the surprise was capital: “There is a moment when the doctor gives you the ultrasound and says ‘Here you go, it’s a boy.’ I said ‘How good, a child’ “, recalled the actor. “And then the doctor said: ‘And the other one is a girl’ … and I was speechless, ‘” he added.