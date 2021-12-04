Game León vs Tigres Vuelta: schedule and channel Semifinals Liga MX 2021

Editorial Mediotiempo

The first finalist of the Apertura 2021 tournament will go out among beasts, before a Nou Camp stadium that will look crammed with the desire to see the Lion shake off the 2-1 disadvantage he got Tigers in Ida’s party.

On Wednesday, those led by Miguel Herrera managed to turn it around in the last minutes to a match that was controlled by the emerald team. Florian Thauviny Carlos Gonzalez gave a better perspective to the felines, who had taken the lead with a goal from Jean Meneses.

Said meeting was fraught with controversy, since Tigres’ second goal was preceded by an out of Leo Fernández, so this time César Arturo Ramos will be in charge of bringing the meeting to fruition.

Will there be extra times or penalties?

In accordance with the Competition Regulations, in the event that the series is even on the global scoreboard the team that finished in the best position in the table will advance, and in this case they would be the Green Bellies.

For this reason, those directed by Ariel Holan they just need to win by any score, while Tigres will go to the Final if they draw or win.

How and where to see the Lion vs. Tigers?