From trendy coloring to homemade hairstyles

There is no hairstyle that can resist it, it is capable of making a color fashionable or shaking up hair trends, and all without disheveled. Nicole Kidman has slipped into the select group of women over 50 with a great coat, who do not follow fashions, but initiate them. After a long season with tiny curly hair and a vibrant orange hue, Nicole was smoothing her hair and lightening it, until she reached the blonde look from ‘The perfect women’, when his image brushed against artificiality.

Since then and little by little, while he has reduced the use of botox, he has opted for a much more natural aesthetic in which hair has become one of his favorite tools.

You don’t even need a stylist at home to create bucolic updos or to do your hair for a gala, Nicole proves daily that his knack with hair lives up to his acting skills. Although he did not attend the last Oscars ceremony, he did enjoy it far from his home and decked out as a newscaster, only on top.

For the occasion, Nicole chose an updo with curly hair and slightly molded with the help of a texturizer, leaving some hair loose to create a more natural look. East picked up home it could easily go through one of her looks for the red carpet.

While celebrities like Jennifer Aniston are faithful to their loose hair for everything, Nicole Kidman changes her hairstyle practically daily. We recently saw her recover the fishtail braid -or of two ends- for a photo session, marking a return to 2007.

But, in addition to recovering hairstyles of yesteryear, the actress also masters the hairstyles that are sweeping among the centennials. With the flattering summer success of mermaid waves confirmed, Nicole and her styling team have chosen these zigzag waves as the look for his latest work with Hulu, ‘9 strangers’.

Another growing trend among the youngest is the aesthetics of the 70s. Videos to recreate hair and makeup of the time have been viralized on social networks, with the same success as the rock glam look by Måneskin. In her total mastery of hair trends, Nicole Kidman has also begun styling her hair with the waves, bangs, and hairstyles of the time.

Return to curly hair

Before the coronavirus crisis made natural hair fashionable and curly hair became her star look, Nicole Kidman had already recorded ‘The Undoing’, a series (also from HBO), wearing a hypnotic long, frizzy red hair reminiscent of its first appearances on the big screen but with a completely renewed shine, tone and highly polished and hydrated finish. The premiere of the series in October 2020 once again put Nicole in the limelight, not only for her performance but also for her hair, turned into a current rabid hairstyle in full motion #freecurls.

Nicole Kidman, in ‘The Undoing’. (HBO)

Nicole’s hair suddenly became the headline of fashion magazines and mainstream media. He had done it again. Her natural hair, accompanied by extensions, tripled in volume and had an undoubted rejuvenating effect, much more effective than the aesthetic touch-ups of the past. The extra effect was to create a closer picture that the audience was quick to applaud.

She created the trendy coloring

But the effect of the return of the old Nicole would be nothing without her coloring. Her renewed luminous redhead made a dent in the hair trends of 2021, sneaking fully into the list of greatest hits, although without finding a name that perfectly fit her characteristics. It was not a cold Venetian red but an orange hue that allowed him lighten your hair and bring light to your face, achieving a very youthful image in which the hair acquired much more weight, allowing the makeup to relax.

Nicole Kidman’s mane, natural and curly in ‘The Undoing’. (Courtesy)

Given the mastery with which she cares for and combs her hair and that of her daughters, it seems that Nicole Kidman’s hair hegemony is going to be very long, and you just have to take a look at her Instagram account and her list of projects to rub hands: A hair influencer has been born that is not like the others.