from the complicity between Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem to the exhaustion of Sandra Bullock

The city of New York yesterday hosted one of the great movie premieres of the year. Being the Ricardos, the dramatic film directed by Aaron Sorkin, had its world premiere in the heart of Manhattan.

The ceremony was attended by the protagonists of the film, Nicole Kidman and spanish Javier Bardem. The story follows the complicated marriage of Desi Arnaz and the iconic Lucille Ball, two of the most important figures on American television.

While, Sandra Bullock captured all eyes in the presentation of the new Netflix production, Unforgivable, and on the red carpet she wore a dazzling gold catsuit designed by Stella mccartney. Of course: far from the comedy actress who wasted sympathy on the red carpets, she was very serious and consistent with the drama of the proposal that hits the streaming platform on December 10. In the same city, Heather graham smiled at the premiere of The last son.

In Los Angeles, Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer posed together for flashes at the premiere of Encounter, the new Amazon Prime Video film, in which a US Navy veteran is determined to save his children from an alien invasion, embarking on a journey in which the two little ones are forced to grow up quickly.

No longer in his role as an actor but thanks to his talents as a visual artist, Sylvester Stallone It also had its leading role in recent days on the occasion of the opening of a retrospective exhibition in his honor. The exhibition brings together fifty of his paintings in the Osthaus Museum in Germany, coinciding with the 75th birthday of the actor from Rocky.

