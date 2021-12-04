From C. Tangana to Billie Eilish: all the ‘covers’ of Belén Aguilera

Bethlehem Aguilera is one of the musical sensations of the moment with his Chameleon, a song (with video included) that, once you listen to it, you can’t stop humming. The 26-year-old singer became known a few years ago under the name of the girl and the piano and it didn’t take long for her to become a viral phenomenon performing songs by other artists.

Bethlehem passed by The voice and by Triumph operation, although it did not pass the casting of the latter. However, he did take part in the OT tour concert at the Bernabéu, this time as the opening act. What is clear is that Belén Aguilera has never given up and has worked hard to enjoy her success. As their Chameleon, Belén has known how to move and adapt until her moment has finally arrived.

‘Mala Mujer’ by C. Tangana

But before all this, Belén stood out for her brave versions. One of the most notorious is the one he will perform Bad woman, great song of C. Tangana, that Belén sings accompanied by her piano.

‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi

At this point in the game, who doesn’t know Slowly? The song interpreted by Luis Fonsi, in collaboration with Daddy Yankee, back in 2017, has become one of those songs that sounds and will continue to sound for many, many more years.

‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones and I

Another song that speaks for itself, thanks to its tremendous popularity, and that is Dance monkey, from Tones and I, topped the charts of the most listened to songs worldwide.

‘Physics or Chemistry’ by Clueless

The title song of the legendary series of Physics or chemistry, released in 2008, continues to be heard beyond television fiction, a song that adolescents of that time could not, nor want, to forget.

‘I want to dance’, the classic of Sonia and Selena

One of the most popular songs by Belen Aguilera is the version she has made of I want to dance, the classic played by Sonia and Selena. With his voice, the piano, the atmosphere and the sound of the sax, this I want to dance It is very different from the one we all remember.

Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

And we close this compilation with Belén Aguilera covering Billie Eilish with the song Bad guy. In this topic we can see her trying other registers, in addition to singing in English.