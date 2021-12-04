Four new Xiaomi models are updated to Android 12

Xiaomi continues working on incorporating to MIUI the latest news that Google It has prepared in Android 12. New models of the company have begun to receive new beta versions that incorporate these improvements.

Some high-end models of the company such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or Mi 11 have already been testing the first versions for a few weeks in China. To these models four more have been added.

Specifically, the models that reached the most popularity in 2020 have been added: the Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, POCO F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T. Total There are already 13 models in the Xiaomi catalog that are already testing these novelties. In addition, in this list you can see all the eligible models that will receive Android 12.

But this does not mean that all users of these models will receive it.. Only those who belong to the Mi Pilot program will receive this OTA to test it during this adaptation phase.

Most likely not until the end of the year or the beginning of the next when Xiaomi begins to officially roll out the arrival of Android 12 in a stable way to the previous models. However, there are still many more models, their tests for this new version have yet to begin.

