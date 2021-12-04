Fortnite: Spider-Man, Marcus Fénix and The Foundation arrive in the game; leaked trailer

An error, or an intentional leak, has caused the trailer of the Battle Pass of the Season 1 of the Chapter 3 from Fortnite released ahead of time. In it we see, apart from the new island, skins that will be part of it, such as Spider-man, Marcus Phoenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of war, already The foundation. We tell you all we know about it just below:

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Leaked Battle Pass Trailer; Spider-Man, Marcus Fénix, Kait Díaz and The Foundation arrive as skins

The arrival of Spider-Man to Fortnite is confirmed, and with two additional styles: Future Foundation (left) and Venom Symbiote (right)

At around 10:15 CET on Saturday, December 4, 2021, Epic Games Poland YouTube account uploaded the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass trailer with public visibility. After a couple of minutes it was made private again, but several users (including ourselves) were able to arrive on time and get hold of it. You can see the trailer just below the first paragraph of this news.

Marcus Fénix and Kait Díaz from the Gears of War saga are skins from the new Fortnite season, we still don’t know if from the Battle Pass or from the store

As great news of the new season of Fortnite, we can see long-awaited skins like Spider-Man and The Foundation, that join another unexpected collaboration with Gears of War, with Marcus Fénix and Kait Díaz as new skins. At the time we published this news, We still don’t know when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will begin. We are still waiting for it to be the The End event, which will be held on 12/04/2021 at 22:05 CET.

Skin The Foundation seen in the Battle Pass tab in-game

Next we will go through all the news of the trailer, in the order in which they have been shown, one by one:

Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 takes place in a new island .

. The new island is a reversed version of the island from Chapter 2 from Fortnite.

from Fortnite. The official name of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 is Investment .

. On the new island there are snow, forest and desert biomes .

. There are improved physics (in the trailer you can see how when cutting down a tree, it falls and breaks another), we understand that due to the arrival of Unreal Engine 5 .

(in the trailer you can see how when cutting down a tree, it falls and breaks another), we understand that due to the arrival of . Spider-Man is a Battle Pass skin from Season 1 of Chapter 3. He has a gesture that is the meme of the Spider-Man pointing to each other. He has two additional styles: the white Future Foundation suit, and the black Venom Symbiote suit. .

from Season 1 of Chapter 3. He has a gesture that is the meme of the Spider-Man pointing to each other. . Marcus Fénix and Kait Díaz arrive as skins to Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3; we are not sure if the Battle Pass, or the store .

to Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3; . There is a new game mechanics that allows us slide on the ground and shoot at the same time .

that allows us . There is a new game mechanics that allows us swing across the stage like spider-man .

that allows us . There is a new game mechanics that allows us set up tents in which to store / collect items as weapons.

that allows us as weapons. There’s a new drop-down object that dispenses straw in the vicinity.

in the vicinity. There’s a new object : the “ Victory Crown “; are crowns that give us some kind of power But if a player dies wearing one, all the members of his team who wore them die at the same time.

: the “ “; are But if a player dies wearing one, all the members of his team who wore them die at the same time. A new map area is named The sanctuary , it’s the home of The seven .

is named , it’s the home of . A new map area is he Spider-Man Neighborhood , and includes the Daily bugle .

is he , and includes the . There are new wild animals What huge dinosaurs .

What . A new game mechanics makes the climate change, provoking giant tornadoes.

Source: Epic Games Poland