Fortnite: leaked Spider-Man and Gears of War skins for Chapter 3

We are a few hours away from Chapter 2 of Fortnite conclude, because at 3:00 PM, Mexico City time, the final event of Season 8 will begin. So it is also a matter of little time before Chapter 3 of the Battle Royale officially begins.

Epic Games has done everything possible to avoid any type of leak on the new content; However, this week a big surprise was unveiled ahead of time that it has in store for the players.

Today we woke up with more leaks about Chapter 3 of the Battle Royale, as a trailer came to light that reveals part of the content that the next Battle Pass will have. Thanks to this, we know that a long-awaited superhero will finally arrive in the game and that another Xbox franchise will join the fighting.

Spider-Man and Gears of war will have content in Fortnite

If you want to get to Chapter 3 of the Battle Royale without seeing any of the leaked content, we recommend that you stop reading right now. After many rumors and a long wait, Spider-Man will finally join the Fortnite.

Leaked Trailer Reveals Arachnid Will Join Fortnite with his iconic red and blue suit that everyone knows. In addition, a look at the variants of the skin is given, which will have black and white presentations.

Everything indicates that there will also be a new object that will allow all the characters to swing around the map as if they were the arachnid. Spider-Man will be part of the next Battle Pass, which will include other great outfits.

On the other hand, the video also shows a new collaboration between Epic Games and Xbox. Thanks to this, several characters from Gears of war They will appear in the Battle Royale, although apparently they will not be part of the Battle Pass.

Attractive skins from Marcus Fenix ​​and Kait Diaz were shown, possibly launching directly in the in-game store late in the new season. Below I leave you screenshots of the filtered content.

Spider-man skins for Fortnite

This is how Marcus Fenix ​​and Kait Diaz will look at the Battle Royale

Epic Games is expected to release the trailer officially this weekend, so we’ll get to know everything Battle Royale has to offer soon as Chapter 3 begins.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

