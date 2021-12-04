Five Christmas movies you can watch on Disney + – FayerWayer

December has already begun and it is time to enjoy Christmas movies, ideal for a home theater marathon, so below, we give you five options of productions that you can enjoy on the Disney + streaming platform.

“Noelle”

It is a comedy starring Anna Kendrick Bill Hader, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley MacLaine.

It shows us the story of the daughter of Santa Claus, who dreams of following in her father’s footsteps, but it is her brother who inherits the responsibility and he ends up running away, since he has no vocation.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (“The strange world of Jack”)

It is a film directed by Henry Selick, produced and created by Tim Burton, its premiere was in 2006.

The story intertwines Halloween and Christmas, which makes it ideal for these dates.

“The ‘Lord of Halloween’, ‘Jack Skellington’, bored of doing the same thing every year, discovers Christmas in Christmas Town and is fascinated, so he decides to put himself to work and improve the holiday. To this end, he kidnaps Santa Claus and creates a version of Christmas totally opposite to the one that exists ”, the official synopsis tells us.

“A Christmas with the Muppets”

It was released in 1992 and in one of the classics, starring the Muppets.

Charles Dickens tells the story about a greedy man who hates Christmas, but discovers its true meaning, thanks to the situations of the past, present and future, with the help of three spirits.

“The Promised Gift” (“Jingle All the Way”)

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Phil Hartman, Rita Wilson, Jake Lloyd, and Robert Conrad.

Its premiere was in 1996 and is currently considered a classic of this time.

It tells the story of two parents who fight to get an action figure, known as Turbo-Man, to give to their respective children, at the last minute on Christmas Eve.

“Olaf: Another Frozen Adventure from Frozen” (“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”)

This is a film about “Olaf”, a character from “Frozen”, and it is a musical entirely dedicated to this time of year, it is not considered a continuation of the story, as it is a special.