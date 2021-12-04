Fans are worried about Tom Cruise. This is why

Tom cruise He is known as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood history and as a man of extremes.

In September, the A-lister wrapped filming on the latest installment in its action franchise, “Mission Impossible 7,” via Collider.

With a little downtime between projects, Cruise he attended a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game in October. Photos of the movie legend sitting in the stands went viral as many found that Cruise seemed unrecognizable, through Page Six.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss how the star’s face had apparently changed. “I’ll spend the rest of tonight and all day tomorrow wondering if some random guy convinced the Giants that it was Tom cruise“wrote a Twitter user after viewing the viral photos.

The following month, Cruise it went back to what it was before. Photos are circulating of the actor taking aviation lessons in November while filming “Mission Impossible 8” in England, via Hollywood life.

These weren’t ordinary flying lessons, as Cruise was learning how to fly a plane. World War II.

“Tom had started learning how to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year through a main stunt scene in ‘Mission: Impossible 8,'” a source told The US DOM. “Obviously it is a highly skilled assignment, but as usual, he has no plans to cut corners or bring in a specialist,” they added.

Weeks later, more photos of the movie surfaced that got fans excited.

Tom Cruise outdid himself with this apparent airplane stunt

Although Tom cruise Has long used the “Mission Impossible” franchise as its calling card for death-defying stunts, photos of a stunt involving the WWII plane still left fans in awe.

The action star was photographed exiting the cockpit of a Boeing Stearman B75N1 1941, through The Sun.

Not only walked on the wings of the plane while flying 2000 feet in the air, strapped with a harness, but Cruise was photographed hanging upside down from the wings as the plane plummeted and made several turns.

The footage was captured while the team was working in Cambridgeshire, England, and the insane feat was reportedly just practice.

When photos of the stunt went viral on Twitter, fans expressed their disbelief.

“I’m pretty sure the goal of Tom cruise is dying doing the craziest trick ever, “wrote one Twitter user.” Who wants to bet me a dollar that Tom cruise die doing one of those stupid movie stunts? “another joked.” Tom Cruise he is not going to die doing a trick, the people hired by the studio to keep him safe, on the other hand, he could end up hurt or dead, “reflected a fan.

In 2020, while still working on “Mission Impossible 7”, Cruise was filmed by a fan while sitting on top of a high-speed train in Norway, according to The Independent. When Cruise He noticed they were filming him, he just smiled and waved.