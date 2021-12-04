Famous people who fought for better representation

“I was beginning what … became my greatest mission in life: questioning why women were portrayed in certain ways in movies.” -Reese witherspoon

Here are 18 times famous women fought for better representation in film:

When Halle Berry first received the script for Bruised, “It was written for a 25-year-old Irish Catholic girl,” but she convinced the producers to “reimagine it for a middle-aged African-American woman” and let her direct it.

John Baer / © Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

At the Toronto International Film Festival, he said, “I slept thinking about directing this movie, and I woke up saying, ‘Yes, I can.’ I knew I had worked harder than in my entire life on that character, and what The least I wanted was for all that work to be useless and to arrive by mistake at the hands of someone who did not see things the way I saw them. “

When Meryl Streep was preparing to audition for Kramer vs. Kramer (which is based on an anti-feminist novel), she thought that the script did not suit the main female character, Joana, well, and that if they wanted her for the role, they would have to rewrite it so that Joana was a more realistic and comprehensive representation of the difficulties at hand. the ones women like her face.

Columbia Pictures / Â © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Streep’s conviction and great understanding of Joana allowed her to land the lead role. He kept pushing for changes to improve the story. It was her idea that Joana give her speech about “someone’s wife” before telling her ex-husband that she planned to get their son back. She also rewrote Joana’s powerful final court speech.

He won his first Oscar for this role.

Tessa Thompson suggested to director Taika Waititi the idea of ​​making Valkyrie openly bisexual (like in the comics) in Thor: Ragnarok, and although the scene that manifested the sexuality of her character on screen was removed, Tessa confirmed it to the fans.

Null / Â © Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

He also intended to play Valkyrie as a bisexual character. He told Rolling Stone: “There is a very good scene where I fall on my back when one of my sisters has just been murdered. In my mind, I saw her as my partner.”

Thompson also confirmed that Valkyrie will “find his queen” in the next film. Thor: Love and Thunder.

Gemma Chan, who was attacked by internet trolls when she played Bess from Hardwick in Mary Queen of Scots Because she is not white, she denounced the long history of actors of color who are only allowed to “play their own race” and who even lose those roles to white actors with racist makeup.

Liam Daniel / Â © Focus Features / courtesy Everett Collect / Everett Collection

He told Allure that: “Previously, the role was given to a white actor who taped his eyes and played the character wearing yellow makeup. John Wayne played Genghis Khan. If John Wayne can play Genghis Khan, I I can play Bess from Hardwick. “

Despite opposition from her television network, Lucille Ball managed to get her pregnancy included on her show, turning I love lucy in one of the first series to show a pregnant woman on camera.

Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Collection

However, even though her pregnancy story was approved, she was not allowed to say the word “pregnant”, at least not in English. They avoided the term in the series, but the episode in which Lucy told Ricky that she was going to have a baby was called “Lucy is Enceinte”, where the French word was used for pregnant.

Lupita Nyong’o worked with the director of Black panther, Ryan Coogler, to make sure that Nakia was “more than just the love interest” and had her own action and space in the story, aside from T’Challa.

Matt Kennedy / Â © Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Nyong’o commented to the Hollywood Reporter: “One of the things we worked on was to make her part of the main plot of the story, on whether to keep the borders open. At heart, she is an activist, a spirit with whom I I identify “.

A few years after Elizabeth Olsen publicly expressed her intention to change her Scarlet Witch costume from being a “low cut corset”, she helped design her new look for WandaVision and she tested it to make sure she could move in the way necessary for her role.

© Disney + / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Director Matt Shakman told Entertainment Tonight that: “[Elizabeth] he knows what he has to do better than anyone, having done this for years. “

After spending a stressful year doing a press tour and then an intense Broadway play, Saoirse Ronan’s skin broke out, but the director of Lady bird, Greta Gerwig, suggested that she keep it as part of her character, rather than hide it.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images / A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ronan told Elle, “I think it happens to a lot of girls in their twenties, and it seemed to me that it would have been a wasted opportunity if we hadn’t considered this as a way to [mi personaje] was as authentic and relevant as possible. “

At first, Reese Witherspoon was not going to participate in Cruel intentions because it seemed to him that Annette was “too demure and too influenced by the manipulation of a man”, but then he spent a week rewriting Annette’s dialogue with director Roger Kumble to shape a more developed character.

Columbia Pictures / Â © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Witherspoon explained to Entertainment Weekly that: “I was beginning what I suppose became my biggest mission in life: questioning why women are portrayed in certain ways in movies.”

Director Patty Jenkins did not include any “eye-catching shot” of Diana in Wonder woman, and a Tumblr post about a particular scene where Gal Gadot’s thighs were moving instead of being digitally retouched went viral.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty / Clay Enos / Â © Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

The user wrote: “Diana was not there to be sexy and charming, or to flirt to victory, and that means she has big, muscular thighs, and they move when they absorb the shock of the superhero landing … Thanks , Patty Jenkins, for giving me a movie about a woman, told by a woman, so that I could see it from my perspective … “.

Mindy Kaling created Never have i ever and the character Devi Vishwakumar because, as she told Elle, “We are conditioned to see Asian girls in a certain way in teen series.”

FilmMagic / FilmMagic for HBO via Getty / Lara Solanki / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The series is based somewhat on Kaling’s experiences during his teenage years.

Katharine Hepburn was one of the first Hollywood women to wear pants, both on screen and in everyday life.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty

At that time, it was only socially acceptable for men to wear pants in public. There is a rumor that Hepburn’s wardrobe department once stole her pants and, refusing to wear a skirt, she walked around in her underwear until her pants were returned to her.

In a 1981 interview with Barbara Walters, he said: “I put my pants on 50 years ago and I expressed my position.”

While training for The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence was adamantly opposed to dieting or losing weight to play Katniss Everdeen, focusing instead on “staying strong and fit.”

Lions Gate / Â © Lions Gate / Courtesy Everett Collection

She commented to Elle, “I’m never going to starve myself for a role … I don’t want little girls to think, ‘I want to look like Katniss, so no, I’m going to dinner.”

In 2015, Viola Davis became the first African-American woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and, in her appreciation speech, she said, “The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is to have the opportunity “.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

He added: “You can’t win an Emmy for roles that just don’t exist.”

Anna Kendrick denounced the fact that she had to wait for all the male roles in a movie to be cast before she could “even be part of the negotiation [del reparto]”.

Isa Foltin / Getty Images

She commented to Glamor: “For me, the only explanation is that there are many very talented women and from a business point of view it is easier to find women at the level of men. I firmly believe that there are 10 women with incredible talent. for each role “.

In 1941, Bette Davis became the first woman elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but she resigned two months later because the board of directors wanted her to “just be a symbolic figure.”

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty

Almost 40 years later, she told interviewer Whitney Stine, “They wanted to control me just because I’m a woman.”

In 2018, Shonda Rhimes and her production house Shondaland partnered with SeriesFest to create a mentoring program specifically targeted at female directors, the first of its kind.

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Rhimes told Deadline: “Shondaland has long been known for challenging industry standards with dynamic female characters, but we also always believed it was important to have equal representation behind the scenes … to have talent and settings that reflect the The world we live in has always seemed natural to me. “

Finally, after the premiere of his film Thelma and Louise In 1991, Geena Davis believed in the press reaction that “it was going to change everything and that now there were going to be many more female characters starring in the movies”, but since it was not like that, in 2004 she founded the Geena Davis Institute for Gender in the Media to investigate the representation of women in the cinema.

Photos International / Getty Images

She told The Guardian that: “The general situation is that gender discrimination and harmful stereotypes continue to predominate on screen. This hurts girls and young women and has a negative effect on their leadership aspirations in all walks of life. “.

