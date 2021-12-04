Famous people who fought for better representation
“I was beginning what … became my greatest mission in life: questioning why women were portrayed in certain ways in movies.” -Reese witherspoon
Here are 18 times famous women fought for better representation in film:
1.
When Halle Berry first received the script for Bruised, “It was written for a 25-year-old Irish Catholic girl,” but she convinced the producers to “reimagine it for a middle-aged African-American woman” and let her direct it.
2.
When Meryl Streep was preparing to audition for Kramer vs. Kramer (which is based on an anti-feminist novel), she thought that the script did not suit the main female character, Joana, well, and that if they wanted her for the role, they would have to rewrite it so that Joana was a more realistic and comprehensive representation of the difficulties at hand. the ones women like her face.
3.
Tessa Thompson suggested to director Taika Waititi the idea of making Valkyrie openly bisexual (like in the comics) in Thor: Ragnarok, and although the scene that manifested the sexuality of her character on screen was removed, Tessa confirmed it to the fans.
Four.
Gemma Chan, who was attacked by internet trolls when she played Bess from Hardwick in Mary Queen of Scots Because she is not white, she denounced the long history of actors of color who are only allowed to “play their own race” and who even lose those roles to white actors with racist makeup.
5.
Despite opposition from her television network, Lucille Ball managed to get her pregnancy included on her show, turning I love lucy in one of the first series to show a pregnant woman on camera.
6.
Lupita Nyong’o worked with the director of Black panther, Ryan Coogler, to make sure that Nakia was “more than just the love interest” and had her own action and space in the story, aside from T’Challa.
7.
A few years after Elizabeth Olsen publicly expressed her intention to change her Scarlet Witch costume from being a “low cut corset”, she helped design her new look for WandaVision and she tested it to make sure she could move in the way necessary for her role.
8.
After spending a stressful year doing a press tour and then an intense Broadway play, Saoirse Ronan’s skin broke out, but the director of Lady bird, Greta Gerwig, suggested that she keep it as part of her character, rather than hide it.
9.
At first, Reese Witherspoon was not going to participate in Cruel intentions because it seemed to him that Annette was “too demure and too influenced by the manipulation of a man”, but then he spent a week rewriting Annette’s dialogue with director Roger Kumble to shape a more developed character.
10.
Director Patty Jenkins did not include any “eye-catching shot” of Diana in Wonder woman, and a Tumblr post about a particular scene where Gal Gadot’s thighs were moving instead of being digitally retouched went viral.
eleven.
Mindy Kaling created Never have i ever and the character Devi Vishwakumar because, as she told Elle, “We are conditioned to see Asian girls in a certain way in teen series.”
12.
Katharine Hepburn was one of the first Hollywood women to wear pants, both on screen and in everyday life.
13.
While training for The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence was adamantly opposed to dieting or losing weight to play Katniss Everdeen, focusing instead on “staying strong and fit.”
14.
In 2015, Viola Davis became the first African-American woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and, in her appreciation speech, she said, “The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is to have the opportunity “.
fifteen.
Anna Kendrick denounced the fact that she had to wait for all the male roles in a movie to be cast before she could “even be part of the negotiation [del reparto]”.
16.
In 1941, Bette Davis became the first woman elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but she resigned two months later because the board of directors wanted her to “just be a symbolic figure.”
17.
In 2018, Shonda Rhimes and her production house Shondaland partnered with SeriesFest to create a mentoring program specifically targeted at female directors, the first of its kind.
18.
Finally, after the premiere of his film Thelma and Louise In 1991, Geena Davis believed in the press reaction that “it was going to change everything and that now there were going to be many more female characters starring in the movies”, but since it was not like that, in 2004 she founded the Geena Davis Institute for Gender in the Media to investigate the representation of women in the cinema.
This post was translated from English.