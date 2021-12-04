Famous people who died in 2021
Charlie Watts, Robert Downey Sr. and Larry King were some of the famous people who died during this 2021. Meet all the big stars who lost their lives in the year.
Famous people who died in 2021
Charlie watts
Charlie Watts, drummer of the mythical Rolling Stones, and who is considered “one of the best drummers of his generation”, He died in London at the age of 80, on August 24.
Dusty Hill
The co-founder and bassist of the famous American blues rock and hard rock band, ZZ Top, best known songs like “Legs” and “Gimme All Your Lovin”, Dusty Hill, died at the age of 72 at his home in Houston, Texas, United States.
Young dolph
Rapper Young Dolph, 36, was one of the ffamous people who died in 2021. The American-born musician was shot dead on November 17 in his hometown of Memphis, United States.
According to reports, the rapper, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, he was buying cookies at a bakery when a gunman arrived and shot him out the window.
Marília Mendonça
Marilia Mendonça, one of the most popular singers of the “sertanejo” genre in Brazil, died on November 5 along with four other people in a plane crash in the state of Minas Gerais, in southeastern Brazil.
Robert Downey Sr.
The father of renowned actor Robert Downey Jr, who plays the superhero Iron Man, joined the list of celebrities who died in 2021; actor and filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. passed away at the age of 85 at his home in New York, after fighting the Parkinson’s disease.
Dustin Diamond
Dustin Diamond, known for playing “Screech” in the North American series “Saved by the Bell”, died on Monday, February 1 after a tough fight with cancer.
Diamond had a small cell carcinoma which metastasized to his lungs after originating in another part of his body.
Raffaella Carrà
The Italian singer, actress and presenter, Raffaella Carrà, was one of the famous who also died in 2021.
Carrà who was known worldwide for some topics such as “A far l’amore comincia tu “,” Tanti Auguri “,” Hot, hot “,” Party “,” In love everything is beginning ” and “You have to come south“, Died on July 5 at 78 years of age.
Ray Reyes
Ray Reyes Leon, singer recognized for being part of the group Slight in the 1980s and project “Get on my Moto Tour“He died this Friday, April 30 at the age of 51 due to a massive heart attack, according to his relatives.
Larry king
The famous journalist from America, Larry king He died on January 23 at the age of 87, his company reported Ora Media.
Various media reported that Larry King had been fighting the then-new coronavirus (COVID-19) for several weeks and that he had also had health problems in recent years.
King was known for his talk show on the network CNN “Larry King Live”, who drove during 25 years.
Prince philip
Husband of Queen Elizabeth II for more than seven decades, the prince philip died on April 9, two months after turning 100.
The Prince Philip, Duke of EdinburghHe was mainly known for not biting his tongue, but he was also fond of painting and horse-drawn carriage racing.
Dean stockwell
The actor Dean stockwell, known for his character as Al on the television series “Quantum Leap” (Travelers in Time), died at 85 according to with information disseminated by his family.
Stockwell died on Sunday, November 7. while he slept on his ranch in Taos (in New Mexico, USA.
His most remembered and famous role was that of Albert Calavicci during the 5 seasons of the cult series “Travelers in time” (1989 to 1993,) with Scott Bakula.
Christopher plummer
Another famous person who died in 2021 was the Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, who played the famous Captain Von Trapp in “The Rebel Novice” and won an Oscar at the end of his career.
Plummer died at the age of 91, after spending his last days at his residence in Connecticut with his wife Elaine taylor, who was with him for 53 years.
Tommy lasorda
On Friday, January 8, 2021, Tommy Lasorda, a former Dodgers legend and one of the most famous managers in the major leagues, passed away. at 93 years old.
Lasorda was a baseball legend especially of the Los Angeles Dodgers where he spent seven decades, accompanied the team for 71 seasons, retired from coaching in 1996, about a month after suffering a heart attack in June of that year.