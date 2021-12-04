They are some of the famous people who died in 2021. | Photo: AFP.

Charlie Watts, Robert Downey Sr. and Larry King were some of the famous people who died during this 2021. Meet all the big stars who lost their lives in the year.

Famous people who died in 2021

Charlie watts

Promotional portrait of the Rolling Stones’ British musician Charlie Watts in support of the band’s’ Steel Wheels’ tour in late 1989. | Photo: Getty Images.

Charlie Watts, drummer of the mythical Rolling Stones, and who is considered “one of the best drummers of his generation”, He died in London at the age of 80, on August 24.

Dusty Hill

Dusty Hill was one of the founding fathers of the ZZ Top in the 1960s. | Photo: AFP.

The co-founder and bassist of the famous American blues rock and hard rock band, ZZ Top, best known songs like “Legs” and “Gimme All Your Lovin”, Dusty Hill, died at the age of 72 at his home in Houston, Texas, United States.

Young dolph

Rapper Young Dolph backstage 10 months before his death. | Photo: Getty Images.

Rapper Young Dolph, 36, was one of the ffamous people who died in 2021. The American-born musician was shot dead on November 17 in his hometown of Memphis, United States.

According to reports, the rapper, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, he was buying cookies at a bakery when a gunman arrived and shot him out the window.

Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça was traveling in a plane that crashed in a difficult-to-access area in the interior of this southeastern Brazilian state. | Photo: AFP.

Marilia Mendonça, one of the most popular singers of the “sertanejo” genre in Brazil, died on November 5 along with four other people in a plane crash in the state of Minas Gerais, in southeastern Brazil.

Robert Downey Sr.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. and his father Robert Downey Sr. at TIME’s 100 Most Influential People Gala in 2008. | Photo: Getty Images.

The father of renowned actor Robert Downey Jr, who plays the superhero Iron Man, joined the list of celebrities who died in 2021; actor and filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. passed away at the age of 85 at his home in New York, after fighting the Parkinson’s disease.

Dustin Diamond

Dustin became famous for playing the role of Samuel “Screech” Powers in the original 1990s series “Saved by the Bell.” | Photo: AFP.

Dustin Diamond, known for playing “Screech” in the North American series “Saved by the Bell”, died on Monday, February 1 after a tough fight with cancer.

Diamond had a small cell carcinoma which metastasized to his lungs after originating in another part of his body.

Raffaella Carrà

Raffella Carrà posing in 1984. | Photo: Getty Images.

The Italian singer, actress and presenter, Raffaella Carrà, was one of the famous who also died in 2021.

Carrà who was known worldwide for some topics such as “A far l’amore comincia tu “,” Tanti Auguri “,” Hot, hot “,” Party “,” In love everything is beginning ” and “You have to come south“, Died on July 5 at 78 years of age.

Ray Reyes

Ray Reyes died of a massive heart attack at his home. | Photo: Facebook / Ray Reyes

Ray Reyes Leon, singer recognized for being part of the group Slight in the 1980s and project “Get on my Moto Tour“He died this Friday, April 30 at the age of 51 due to a massive heart attack, according to his relatives.

Larry king

Larry King during “Larry King Live.” | Photo: Getty Images.

The famous journalist from America, Larry king He died on January 23 at the age of 87, his company reported Ora Media.

Various media reported that Larry King had been fighting the then-new coronavirus (COVID-19) for several weeks and that he had also had health problems in recent years.

King was known for his talk show on the network CNN “Larry King Live”, who drove during 25 years.

Prince philip

Prince Philip of Edinburgh was married for 73 years to Queen Elizabeth II of England. | Photo: Reuters.

Husband of Queen Elizabeth II for more than seven decades, the prince philip died on April 9, two months after turning 100.

The Prince Philip, Duke of EdinburghHe was mainly known for not biting his tongue, but he was also fond of painting and horse-drawn carriage racing.

Dean stockwell

Dean Stockwell at the Hollywood Reporter’s opening night in 2004. | Photo: Getty Images.

The actor Dean stockwell, known for his character as Al on the television series “Quantum Leap” (Travelers in Time), died at 85 according to with information disseminated by his family.

Stockwell died on Sunday, November 7. while he slept on his ranch in Taos (in New Mexico, USA.

His most remembered and famous role was that of Albert Calavicci during the 5 seasons of the cult series “Travelers in time” (1989 to 1993,) with Scott Bakula.

Christopher plummer

Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, about 1965. | Photo: Getty Images.

Another famous person who died in 2021 was the Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, who played the famous Captain Von Trapp in “The Rebel Novice” and won an Oscar at the end of his career.

Plummer died at the age of 91, after spending his last days at his residence in Connecticut with his wife Elaine taylor, who was with him for 53 years.

Tommy lasorda

Tommy Lasorda # 2 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during batting practice circa 1990. | Photo: Getty Images.

On Friday, January 8, 2021, Tommy Lasorda, a former Dodgers legend and one of the most famous managers in the major leagues, passed away. at 93 years old.

Lasorda was a baseball legend especially of the Los Angeles Dodgers where he spent seven decades, accompanied the team for 71 seasons, retired from coaching in 1996, about a month after suffering a heart attack in June of that year.