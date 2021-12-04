End of the game, next week comes the most anticipated of the year to Xbox

Years and months we have had to wait until finally next week the most anticipated game in recent years for fans of the brand, Halo Infinite, is available for Xbox. The last installment of the saga will arrive this week and as if this were not enough, other titles also arrive on the console that deserve to be highlighted. It is clear that Halo Infinite occupies all eyes, but below you can see the rest of the games that arrive for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Next week from December 6 to December 10 we have a total of 15 new gamesAmong them are highly anticipated releases upon arrival on Xbox. We also have other proposals for independent studies that you can arrive in the next few days and that you can see and rate below:

Games coming to Xbox next week