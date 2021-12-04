Emma Watson. The reason you don’t take pictures with fans

Millennium Digital

Emma Watson became an international star after his film debut when he was 11 years old with the film Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Without a doubt, playing Hermione Granger was worth the actress, who today turns 31, a site on the so-called Hollywood Walk of Fame; However, fame is not always a honeyed trail.

Dealing with popularity has been difficult for the protagonists of Harry Potter, as they themselves have stated on several occasions, such is the case of Daniel Radcliffe, who declared in 2020 that his participation in the saga led him to have alcoholism problems.

The popularity of Emma Watson it led him to win fans around the world; However, the actress made the decision not to continue taking photos with her followers, as she revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“For me, it is the difference between having the possibility of having a life and not,” said Emma Watson, referring to her encounters with fans.

But, his reasons go further, as he explained that “If someone takes a photo of me and publishes it, in two seconds they have created a map of the exact place where I am within a 10 meter radius. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t deliver that kind of information. ”

However, the British actress noted that she found a better way to live with her followers. He indicated that instead of a photo, he offers his fans a talk or an autograph.

“I dIigo: ‘I’ll sit here and answer every Harry Potter question you have, but I can’t give you a picture,’ “he mentioned.

Emma Watson has a great relationship with her fans around the world, but avoiding taking photos with them is one way to avoid the persecution of the paparazzi and media harassment.

