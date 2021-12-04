Emily Blunt was going to be Black Widow and confesses why she had to turn down the role

Back in 2010, what would become the extensive and successful Marvel Universe. With the success of ‘Iron Man’ plans to expand their universe began, and one of the roles that contributed to that plan was the signing of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

The role went to Scarlett Johansson, which debuted through the big door in the MCU, but the truth is that the actress it was not the first option for the character.

Emily Blunt, whose career was taking off then, had the role in her hands, but was ‘forced’ to turn it down. Now he’s been asked about it in an appearance on Howard Stern’s show for SiriusXM.

“The truth is that I want to clarify the story. I had a contract to do ‘Gulliver’s Travels’. I did not want to do ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ “, John Krasinski’s wife confesses without filters.

The story goes back to when Blunt was part of the cast of the classic ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. Emily He signed a contract with 20th Century Fox which included this movie and one more. And the one Fox chose was Gulliver’s.

Thus, when Emily found herself being the first choice for be black widow, it was seen forced to reject it to fulfill your contract.





Scarlett Johansson as The Black Widow | Marvel

“Broke my heart a little. I take great pride in the decisions I make, and the movies I make mean a lot to me. I care very much, deeply, the decisions I make. It’s the only thing I have, “he insists.

“There were a lot of wonderful people who were like being in heaven working with them. The truth is that I had a good time, I laughed, with all of them, but it splintered my heart that I had to go through in the first place,” he confesses.

“I love Iron Man and when I was offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr .. It would have been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They are not much my style. I do not like. The truth, “he reflects.

