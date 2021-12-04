Elsa Pataky talks about her marriage to Chris Hemsworth and how they have overcome obstacles together

Chris Hemsworth was consecrated in Hollywood thanks to his character as Thor in the movies of Marvel and Since then he is one of the most beautiful men in the film industry.

Together with the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky He has managed to have a stable marriage that many have described as “perfect” as he is a handsome, successful, funny man and a good father.

“It is very easy to have a perfect marriage if your husband is Thor”, “The perfect handsome, successful husband and good father”, “Sure, your husband is Thor, so anyone lives happy”, “With a husband like that, I would be happy every day ”, they write to Elsa daily in their publications. – Netizens

Elsa Pataky says her marriage is not perfect

Although many consider that his life, his family and his marriage, Pataky clarifies that it is not exempt from daily problems and challenges, like any other relationship.

“It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect match. No way. There have been ups and downs, and we are still working on the relationship. Yeah it’s about Thor and I ended up marrying whoever plays Thor! It’s shocking how things turn out in life, “he told Vogue. – Elsa Pataky

Elsa and Chris They did not repair to strengthen their relationship shortly after meeting.

It was in 2010 when they met and a year later they decided to get married. Shortly after they had their first daughter, India Rose, joined two years later by the twins Sasha and Tristan.

With more than a decade together they have survived the various ups and downs of their acting career, of the marital problems and from his troubled relationship.

“We did everything very quickly… I don’t know how we survived as a couple. We got married and then a year later we had children. That puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we went well because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities, but we make it work, “he said. – Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have grown up together

“At first he was beautiful, when I met him he was not known at all and I grew up with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became so great and I have been sharing that too,” she said. – Elsa Pataky

The famous one remarked that the great secret for Elsa Pataky has been to grow together.